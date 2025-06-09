SwitchBot's new robovac has a special hat that turns it into a roving fan, air purifier or security cam

The SwitchBot Multitasking Household Robot K20+ Pro is now on sale

It comprises a robovac with a platform onto which various appliances can be attached

It can operate as a mobile fan, air purifier, and more

Most robot vacuums are content just to take care of cleaning your floors. Not so the SwitchBot K20+ Pro. This new robovac can operate not only as a vacuum, but also a fan, air purifier, or delivery service.

The setup comprises a compact robot vacuum, onto which clips the 'FusionPlatform'. The platform then becomes a base for various other appliances, and the robovac becomes the wheels that drive the whole setup around.

It's compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, for seamless smart home integration, and some docked appliance functions can be automated as part of the SwitchBot ecosystem too. Because the whole thing sits on top of a robot vacuum, you'll get all the tech that comes with that, too: precise LiDAR navigation, mapping, and object avoidance (SwitchBot makes some of today's best robot vacuums for small homes – get a taster in our SwitchBot K10+ Pro Mini review).

The K20+ Pro was first unveiled at CES 2025 back in January, and as of today, it's on sale across the US, UK and Europe. You can pick the kit that suits your needs, with prices starting from $699.99 / £599.99 / €599.99.

Want your robovac to check up on your dog, while he gazes at the snowy landscape in your Alpine home? SwitchBot has you covered (Image credit: SwitchBot)

For example, the K20+ Pro Air Flow Kit includes a the SwitchBot Battery Circulator Fan, enabling you to live out your Mariah Carey fantasies by following you around and acting as your own personal wind machine as you move from room to room.

Alternatively, the Patrol Kit includes a SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam, and offers real-time monitoring and motion detection in your home, with instant notifications if there's any disruption.

There's also the K20+ Pro Air Purifier Kit, whereby the bot dons an air purifier hat. You can then drive it from room to room to clear the air of any nasties – perhaps remotely, while you're out of the house.

The K20+ Pro sees you when you're sleeping can follow you around with a fan (Image credit: SwitchBot)

The simplest but perhaps the most useful integration is simply a table, which turns the bot into a 'Smart Delivery Assistant'. It can be used to deliver food, packages, or pretty much anything you'd like – provided it weighs less than 8kg. There's scope here for the K20+ to be useful for those with mobility limitations.

If you're particularly tech-savvy, the setup also supports DIY customization and third-party devices, so you can hack the system to help it suit your own specific needs. SwitchBot suggests you might want to add things like speakers or UV sterilization lamps.