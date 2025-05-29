DJI's first robot vacuum is edging closer to launch, according to new leak – and it could clean up in the premium robovac space
The DJI Romo appears to be boxed and ready for shipping
- Photo shows 'DJI Romo' product boxed on shipping pallet
- Rumors suggest Romo will combine vacuum and mop functions, plus pet avoidance
- It would be DJI's first vacuum – but the company has shown willingness to enter new market sectors recently
It appears that the rumored DJI Romo, a robot vacuum with integrated mop, is not only real but moving closer to launch.
A photograph tweeted by China-based drone leaker OsitaLV shows what appears to be a shipment of six boxed Romo vacuum cleaners on a pallet and ready for shipping, which suggests that the product could be poised to go on sale very soon.
We first heard rumblings about the Romo back in November 2024, where a leaked image purported to show the robot’s design. However, even if this picture was real, it wasn’t clear at the time whether or not the product was merely in prototype form or destined for a real-world release. It now seems likely that it’s very much a real product, coming to stores imminently.
DJI has never confirmed the existence of the Romo. However, initial speculation suggested that the Romo would combine vacuum and mop functions, and include features like individual room controls and pet detection.
More recently, other leaked imagesof what appears to be Romo's companion app, suggest it'll match the best robot vacuums with features like automatic self-emptying and powerful obstacle avoidance (which is something DJI's drones are known for).
While the Romo's release would represent DJI’s first foray into the robot vacuum market, we think it's highly plausible that the Chinese company would make a move into this market sector.
Why a robot vacuum?
DJI is best known for its aerial photography drones (like the new Mavic 4 Pro), action cameras and smartphone gimbals. But its proficiency in automated motion, obstacle avoidance and battery technology make it well-positioned to produce a self-guiding domestic robot. It’s even made a ground-based educational robot in the past: the 2019-released RoboMaster S1.
Diversifying its product line-up could prove a canny strategy for DJI, given that its drone business seems to be under threat – in the US, at least – on account of the Trump administration’s chaotic tariffs plans and general US regulatory hostility towards Chinese-made drones. The Mavic 4 Pro hasn't even been launched in the US, for instance, despite it being DJI's new flagship camera drone.
The robot vacuum market could also be ripe for disruption, with no clear dominant manufacturer in place. Check out our best robot vacuums guide, for instance, and you’ll find it contains a wide mix of brands, each with varying strengths.
If we hear any more on the DJI Romo, we’ll bring you further updates.
