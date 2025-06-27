I was skeptical about buying a robot vacuum – that is, until I used the Eureka J15 Pro Ultra. Easy to set up, powerful suction, and a built-in mop to clean sticky stains. Even better, it's self-emptying. All of these features and more are also available with the recently discounted Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum, which is at Amazon for just $297.99 (was $599.99).

This 50% discount brings it back down to within a few bucks of the lowest price we've ever seen it, so there's no better time to make the leap and make your life that little bit easier with this handy helper to tidy up around the home.

Today's best Shark Robot Vaccum deal

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $599.99 now $297.99 at Amazon This self-emptying vacuum is a perfect solution for pet owners and smart-gadget lovers. At a massive half off the retail price and almost matching the previous record-low, you'll do well not to be tempted by the robot vacuum from Shark that is guaranteed to make your life that little bit easier.

This is the robot vacuum that has it all. With voice control, navigation, mapping, 60-day capacity, and a large self-emptying base, all you need to do is set it up and let it take over from there. And thanks to AI voice control, that's easier than ever.

We haven't tested this exact model here at TechRadar, but we did give the more premium version four-and-a-half stars out of five in our Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop review. Like this model, "it comes with an incredibly easy-to-use app, whether you’re cleaning a room or just a specific spot, scheduling a clean, or turning on the robot vacuum when you’re not home."

If you're still not sure, head over to our best robot vacuums guide for more options. Or if you don't think you want a robot vacuum, then we have a collated guide to the best vacuum cleaners.