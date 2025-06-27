Half-price alert! This voice-controlled Shark robot vacuum drops under $300 ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Say goodbye to vacuuming as you've previously known it
I was skeptical about buying a robot vacuum – that is, until I used the Eureka J15 Pro Ultra. Easy to set up, powerful suction, and a built-in mop to clean sticky stains. Even better, it's self-emptying. All of these features and more are also available with the recently discounted Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum, which is at Amazon for just $297.99 (was $599.99).
This 50% discount brings it back down to within a few bucks of the lowest price we've ever seen it, so there's no better time to make the leap and make your life that little bit easier with this handy helper to tidy up around the home.
Today's best Shark Robot Vaccum deal
This self-emptying vacuum is a perfect solution for pet owners and smart-gadget lovers. At a massive half off the retail price and almost matching the previous record-low, you'll do well not to be tempted by the robot vacuum from Shark that is guaranteed to make your life that little bit easier.
This is the robot vacuum that has it all. With voice control, navigation, mapping, 60-day capacity, and a large self-emptying base, all you need to do is set it up and let it take over from there. And thanks to AI voice control, that's easier than ever.
We haven't tested this exact model here at TechRadar, but we did give the more premium version four-and-a-half stars out of five in our Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop review. Like this model, "it comes with an incredibly easy-to-use app, whether you’re cleaning a room or just a specific spot, scheduling a clean, or turning on the robot vacuum when you’re not home."
If you're still not sure, head over to our best robot vacuums guide for more options. Or if you don't think you want a robot vacuum, then we have a collated guide to the best vacuum cleaners.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
