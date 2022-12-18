CES 2023: what to expect from the world’s largest electronics expo in January

Audio player loading…

After two consecutive years spent stuck in virtual mode, CES returned in all its in-person glory last year to deliver a host of exciting announcements on everything from the latest TV technology to cutting-edge laptop hardware.

CES 2023 is primed and ready to repeat the trick in January, and we’re expecting to see an equally large number of headline-grabbing reveals in all manner of tech categories from manufacturers including Samsung, Sony, LG, and Panasonic.

Whether you’re attending CES 2023 in-person or plan to watch this year’s edition of the annual trade show online, we’ll be reporting on the biggest announcements as and when they happen – and below, we’ve speculated on what products could be unveiled.

CES 2023 will run from Thursday, January 5 until Sunday, January 8, 2023.

A full schedule hasn’t been released yet but we do know the event’s opening keynote and state of the industry address will kick off at 8:30am PT on January 5 (11:30am ET on January 5 / 4:30pm GMT on January 5 / 2:30am AEST on January 6).

As for the in-person exhibitions, those of you looking to check out the happenings at the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (LVCC) or the Venetian Expo will be able to visit during the following times:

10am - 6pm PT Thursday, January 5

9am - 6pm PT Friday, January 6

9am - 6pm PT Saturday, January 7

9am - 4pm PT Sunday, January 8

Meanwhile, those of you looking to visit the home entertainment-focused C Space at the ARIA will be able to check it out from 9am PT to 5pm PT on Thursday, January 5, until Saturday, January 7.

How to register for CES 2023

CES is a trade-only event for people aged 18 and over who are affiliated with the consumer technology industry; so to attend, you’ll need to be associated with a tech company or an appropriate media publication.

If you fit these criteria, to register for CES 2023 you’ll need to visit the official CES 2023 registration page (opens in new tab) and fill out the appropriate form – there’s one for people who attended in 2020 or 2022 and another for people who are new to CES (or attended in 2020 or 2021 but have a new email address).

As part of the application process, you’ll need to provide a photo of yourself, details about the company you work for and your role there, and proof of your industry affiliation.

Which brands are attending?

Samsung

As one of the biggest brands in attendance at CES 2023, Samsung will, as usual, be holding a dedicated press conference to make its share of announcements. The South Korean company’s theme for this year’s show is ‘Bringing Calm to Our Connected World’, which suggests it’ll be focusing on smart home products over swanky new TVs or laptops.

That’s not to say we won’t be hearing any news on the QD-OLED or Galaxy front, but the recent integration between the Matter smart home standard and Samsung’s SmartThings device range has us expecting to see Samsung put a host of smart home-related reveals front and center.

Sony

Sony is a real enigma when it comes to CES plans – you never know whether you’re going to get a traditional TV announcement or the grand unveiling of an electric car. As such, it’s hard to predict what the Japanese company might wheel out at CES 2023.

We do know that Sony’s Vision-S EV will be making an appearance in some form or another – the company confirmed in a tweet (opens in new tab) that Sony Honda Mobility will be taking to the stage alongside Sony proper – but it remains to be seen whether we’ll hear more about the highly-anticipated PlayStation VR 2 headset or much-rumored (though still unconfirmed) PS5 slim console. In all likelihood, Sony will – at the very least – lift the lid on a handful of new 4K and 8K displays to drum up excitement for its 2023 TV lineup.

LG

LG’s CES track record is more varied than a chocolate selection box. Like Sony, the manufacturer frequently subverts expectations by revealing outlandish products alongside more traditional TV offerings, and we don’t expect CES 2023 to be any different.

For instance, we anticipate hearing more about the company’s much-rumored 27-inch OLED gaming monitor, as well as the LG C3 OLED TV – but the brand’s mind-blowing new stretchable high-res display tech could end up stealing the show if debuted properly. On the appliance side of things, we might also see LG lift the lid on some new washers, dryers, and other home-related products at CES 2023 (a see-through refrigerator has already been confirmed to appear).

Hisense

Hisense will be attending CES 2023, with an exhibit at the LVCC Central Hall (which is a space dedicated to companies focused on gaming, metaverse, XR, and audio/video tech).

Last year, the brand unveiled a boatload of new TVs across a range of budgets. The highlight was the top-end L9G TriChroma Laser TV, but it also unveiled the Hisense U7H, U8H, and U9H models which were the first Hisense TVs to benefit from mini-LED backlights – that helped to improve the TV’s contrast capabilities. We were so impressed that, at the time, we speculated that Hisense had just announced the best mid-range TV of 2022 – with the Hisense U7H being a great companion for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

This year, we expect Hisense will wow us once again with a new batch of impressive displays, and the brand may unveil a soundbar or two, too, to demonstrate the potential of a full-Hisense AV setup. Plus, given its placement among mixed reality tech, we may see Hisense demonstrate some new AR or VR tools, though we aren’t expecting much in this department (if it even has anything to show at all).

Intel

Intel will be at CES 2023 with exhibits at the Venetian Expo.

During its appearance at last year’s event, Intel unveiled a new batch of mobile processors – H-series chips that have appeared in many of the best laptops of 2022 – including the flagship Core i9-12900HK; this powerful component comes with six performance cores (with hyper-threading) and eight efficiency cores (without hyper-threading), making a total of 14-cores and 20-threads. Intel also took the opportunity to discuss its work in AI and applications like self-driving cars.

Intel will most likely make CES 2023 the stage for a new load of CPU announcements, including its Intel Raptor Lake line – a particularly important batch of processors for Intel that will have to prove their worth against the impressive AMD Zen 4 chips.

AMD

According to the CES 2023 exhibitor directory (opens in new tab), AMD might not have a massive presence at the show – it’s not listed as of December 14, 2022 – but the brand will at least be giving a keynote presentation (opens in new tab), according to a press release.

Just like Intel, AMD will most likely make CES 2023 the site where it unveils its new mobile CPUs for laptops, as it has done in previous years (consider last year's Ryzen 6000 series reveal, for instance).

The AMD Zen 4 line will include the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series chips and, based on leaks, these computing components sound pretty impressive – so Intel could have quite the competition on its hands.

Nvidia

In a repeat of CES 2022, Nvidia doesn’t look likely to have much of a presence on the CES 2023 show floor, but the brand has announced that it will be giving a Special Address on January 3, 2022.

Nvidia hasn’t said what, exactly, will be announced, however, we expect it will unveil the RTX 4070 Ti – which, according to recent leaks , is set to be a pretty solid GPU. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 (launched in October 2022) is more powerful than we thought was possible for a GPU, and while the 4070 Ti is expected to be a step down in terms of performance, it should also be a step down in price – which is incredible news for our wallets.

We could also see some other GPUs make an appearance alongside other announcements, but the big reveal is most likely going to be an RTX 4070.

Our predictions to CES 2023

Phones at CES 2023

In recent years, the flow of mobile announcements coming from CES has dwindled, with most brands choosing to launch their latest and greatest handsets at dedicated events elsewhere in the calendar instead; just look at the expected February arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S23 range.

That said, mobile unveilings from The Strip aren’t completely out of the question this year. Razer has already openly set its sights on the best gaming phones on the market, with the Razer Edge 5G – first teased at RazerCon 2022. The 5G-capable, Android-powered gaming handheld has been developed in partnership with Verizon, and pricing remains locked behind its CES 2023 appearance.

TCL has a tendency to serve up a smattering of affordable new Android phones during the show too, and if CES 2022 is anything to go by, we might even see a new Nokia from HMD Global. Those hoping for an affordable successor to 2022’s CES-unveiled Galaxy S21 FE , however, are out of luck .

Televisions at CES 2023

CES 2022 was atypical for TVs, with big names like LG and Sony occupying floor space but choosing not to put products on display. CES 2023 will be a different story, with the big names back in action and once again showing their wares in crowded booths.

Bigger screens are always a hit at CES, but this year we expect the trends to be better and brighter screens. QD-OLED was an incredible new tech introduced in 2022 by Samsung with its S95B and Sony with its XR-A95K , and we expect to see QD-OLED TVs in screen sizes other than the currently available 55 and 65 inches, plus models introduced by other brands.

There will be TVs with mini-LED, a backlight tech that delivers enhanced screen brightness and OLED-like blacks, from all brands, and it will appear in more affordable sets like the U8H series Hisense, introduced in 2022.

MicroLED TVs in 100-inch-plus sizes will be put on display by Samsung and Sony, and prototypes should appear in the booths of a few other TV brands, as well. But we expect prices for these to remain impossibly high for years to come, though getting to check out unobtanium is a big part of CES fun.

Computing at CES 2023

As mentioned above, Nvidia is one of the big players we’re expecting to see at CES. In addition to the expected RTX 4070 Ti, some speculators believe that we’re also going to see the less powerful RTX 4070 . Pricing will be critical with these cards, as AMD is currently whipping Nvidia with some very aggressive pricing on its new flagship GPU, the excellent Radeon RX 7900 XTX .

Speaking of AMD, we’re expecting big things from Team Red at CES too. CEO Lisa Su will be delivering a keynote speech, and recent leaks have indicated that we might be seeing next-generation 3D V-cache arrive in new Ryzen 7000 CPUs . Elsewhere on the CPU front, some reports have indicated that Intel has plans to reveal a plethora of new 13th-gen chips at the Las Vegas event.

Processors and graphics cards aside, plenty of major players in the laptop space will be attending CES, from Dell to Asus to Lenovo. We were privy to recent pre-briefings on Dell and Lenovo's upcoming hardware, and while we can’t share details just yet, it’s safe to say we’re excited for what these manufacturers have in store for 2023.

Audio at CES 2023

All eyes are fixed on a new physical music format, based on vinyl but more like a 12-inch CD disc, as pioneered by Bob Dylan earlier this year . Just kidding – although given vinyl’s continued resurgence, we certainly expect to see more innovative ways of playing your burgeoning record collection that doesn’t require multiple boxes and a set of passive speakers cluttering up your den; see Victrola’s Sonos certified deck as a taster. All I needed to get it singing was my Sonos Five wireless speaker and the Victrola companion app on my phone – plus of course my stacks of wax.

In terms of portable wireless audio, high-resolution (or hi-res) codecs are advancing at a rate of knots, but the SoC (system on chip) hardware they run on is also on the up. Oppo has already gone live with a new chip claiming to bring Bluetooth wireless resolution up to the standards audiophiles might deem acceptable – and crucially, the chip will fit into earbuds.

Might we see a few sets of true wireless ANC earbuds built around such a formidable new chip, even in prototype form? It seems highly likely… but then, this is Vegas; anything’s possible.

Wearables at CES 2023

There are a few big names in health tech at CES this year, but in the smartwatch space, it’s hybrid watches that I reckon will snap up the headlines, or smartwatches that look like traditional analog models with physical hands. Last year, Garmin debuted its Vivomove hybrid range of smartwatches, emphasizing a blend of style and function.

It’s since followed it up with the equally handy (get it?) Instinct Crossover , and with Garmin rubbing shoulders with traditional dive watchmakers like Citizen, we expect more hybrid watches to come out of CES 2023 this year. We’ve long bemoaned the fact that smartwatches don’t have a style identity of their own , and people are sick of looking at yet another screen on their wrists. CES, a safe space for brands to play and explore, will show a few more funky hybrid watch designs.

Elsewhere, Philips will be in attendance, so we can expect some new additions to its excellent Sonicare range of the best electric toothbrushes and water flossers, and Renpho parent company Joicom will likely be showing off its latest, whether it’s a new smart scale, massage gun or AI-driven exercise bike to add to its growing health portfolio. Maybe not that last one: after the last few years, we’re all sick of exercising indoors, so expect any exercise innovations to support and encourage outdoor pursuits, (much like Apple Fitness+, which has seen the winds changing and pivoted to content geared towards runners ).

Smart home at CES 2023

More connected, better connected. Our homes are set to become a whole lot smarter this year thanks to a new standard: Matter . We attended the official launch in early November in Amsterdam where some new products were announced but the vibe we got is that there is going to be a wave of ‘new’ at CES. We’ve got all eyes on Nanoleaf, for example. It's set to unveil a number of Matter-compatible products that will help to enable even more seamless lighting automation in the home. This is a truly exciting time for smart homes because (in a nutshell) it means that instead of having multiple apps (Alexa, HomeKit and Siri) to control one device, compatible devices can be controlled by Matter, and Matter only, and all those compatible devices on the network can talk to each other, creating a smart home of our dreams .

Leaving the (not-so-small) Matter aside, it looks like there is going to be a lot of talk and demos around robot vacuum cleaners with more intelligence and improved performance so you can achieve the automated clean of your dreams. There’s also likely to be the usual crop of smart home devices including home security cameras, video doorbells, and smart locks with better resolutions and smarter AI that can help ensure you’re not plagued by unwanted motion alerts - and unwanted guests in the home.