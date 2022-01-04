Hisense might have just announced the best mid-range TV of 2022

Audio player loading…

Hisense is attacking every pricing tier with its range of 2022 ULED and laser TVs that it announced at its CES 2022 keynote.

Among them are interesting new high-end models like the L9G TriChroma Laser TV and PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema as well as budget A-Series models, but the real winner in the lineup is the mid-range Hisense U7H ULED that has all the latest and greatest features for a price that most folks will be able to afford.

In a press release sent to TechRadar, Hisense claims its new U7H screen will include 4K/120Hz support for game consoles like the Xbox Series X and PS5 as well as a number of cutting-edge picture technologies like the IMAX enhanced format, FilmMaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10 and 10+ support, FreeSync VRR and a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner.

It’s already looking like a phenomenal value and could easily take the crown from the TCL 6-Series as one of the best TVs under $1,000 should Hisense follow a similar pricing strategy as last year’s 55-inch U7G model that’s selling for $849.

Hisense holds the line on budget models and high-end laser TVs

While Hisense has made the most headway in the mid-range section for 2022, its lineup of budget and high-end models are looking rather sharp as well.

Above the U7H are the Hisense U8H and U9H models that add mini-LED backlights and more contrast control zones, and below it are the new U6H and A-Series screens that offer a 60Hz alternative to the U7H model.

Also neat are the new laser TVs - the L9G TriChroma, PX1-PRO TriChroma and L5G 4K Smart Laser TV - that reach a higher peak brightness than previous models and Dolby Vision support for improved HDR playback.

Hisense has yet to announce final pricing and release date info, but based on last year’s models, we’re expecting to see a range of pricing tiers stretching from the most affordable Black Friday and Cyber Monday picks to OLED-rivaling sticker prices when they get a full unveiling some time later this year.