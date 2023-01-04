Best laptops at CES 2023: 3D OLED tech, new gaming laptops, and everything else

Audio player loading…

Well folks, CES 2023 is here. The event will run through the week, but we're keeping a close eye on any new computer hardware - mostly laptops! - that crops up each day and will be compiling everything we see right here for your browsing convenience.

We've got laptops from all the major players; Acer, Asus, and LG have already revealed new hardware, with more to follow. There have also been big announcements from Intel and Nvidia, who have respectively announced new processors and new graphics cards for the PC-builders among us.

Check back throughout the week, because we'll keep adding to this page whenever we see something new. Our dedicated computing team has boots on the ground at the event in Las Vegas, so you can be assured that we'll deliver the best, most up-to-date coverage of CES.

Acer laptops at CES 2023

The new Swift Go laptops come in a variety of refined color schemes. (Image credit: Acer)

Acer has gone buckwild this CES, revealing a huge array of new laptops from all of its key ranges. We'll start off with the chunky, funky Helios 18 and Helios 16 laptops - the former of which is quite unique as an 18-inch gaming laptop - equipped with shiny new RTX 4000 mobile GPUs (more on those later).

Those new GPUs can also be found in some new Nitro gaming laptops, which also pack the latest 13th-gen Intel Core or 7th-gen AMD Ryzen CPUs. Elsewhere, gamers get a special treat in the form of the SpatialLabs TrueGame software, part of a continuing effort from Acer to bring 3D viewing technology to more audiences. We also saw a pair of new Predator gaming monitors.

Beyond the gaming sphere, Acer has more to show off. There are multiple new Aspire and Swift laptops, including the incredibly sleek but big-screened Swift Go 16, which boasts a glorious 120Hz OLED display. For those who need strong performance in a slim package, there's the Swift X 14, which will use an RTX 4050.

The Acer Halo Swing: the perfect speaker for your dog and two cats, apparently. (Image credit: Acer)

But wait, there's more! Acer also showcased a number of new all-in-one computers, including the Aspire S (which comes in 27- and 32-inch models) and the super-simple Chrome OS-powered Chromebox CX15, which also comes in a business-focused enterprise variant.

Finally, Acer saw fit to step outside of its usual computing bubble and revealed two completely unexpected products: a smart speaker called the Halo Swing, and - bizarrely - a desk with a built-in exercise bike called the eKinekt. We imagine that's just about legally distinct enough from Microsoft's failed attempt at camera-controlled gameplay with the Xbox Kinect.

Asus laptops at CES 2023

Asus has a whole host of powerful new laptops for gamers and content creators alike. (Image credit: Asus)

Asus isn't sitting around to let Acer hog the limelight. There's a new 18-inch gaming laptop here too, as part of the new range of Asus ROG Strix SCAR laptops, some of which will use Intel's mighty new Core i9-13980HX mobile processor, now the world's most powerful laptop CPU.

It's not just new Strix products either; the ever-successful ROG Zephyrus line is getting new entries, starting with slick new redesigns for the Zephyrus M16 and G16 - both already excellent gaming laptops, now updated with more powerful hardware and a new look. We're also getting new models of Asus's dinky gaming tablet, the ROG Flow X13 and Z13.

In total, there were thirteen new ROG laptops from Asus announced, with a lot of focus being placed on the manufacturer's Nebula display technology. Nebula is essentially a minimum hardware spec for Asus laptop screens, mandating 'a strict criteria of fast motion, bright backlights, and vivid colors.' Having seen these panels in the past, it's good to see Asus is sticking to its guns and aiming to deliver top-notch laptop displays.

Beyond the ROG brand, we saw new Zenbooks, Vivobooks, and TUF gaming laptops. It looks like Asus is following Acer's move into 3D tech, with a ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 and Vivobook Pro 16X that will both feature new Asus Spatial Vision technology to deliver glasses-free 3D.

LG laptops at CES 2023

LG's Gram lineup is expanding in 2023 with both updated and brand-new models. (Image credit: LG)

LG has kept things relatively low-key in the laptop space this year at CES, perhaps unsurprisingly since it also had plenty of TVs to show off. We were pleased to see two new variants of the excellent LG Gram laptop, however: the Gram Ultraslim and the Gram Style.

As the name implies, the Ultraslim model is, well, ultra slim. It's the thinnest Gram yet, measuring less than 11mm in thickness and weighing 998 grams. It's still got an incredible 15.6-inch OLED display, though.

More interesting is the Gram Style, which has a funky iridescent glass finish that makes the colors of the chassis shift as it catches the light. Inside, the trackpad is now invisible; there's a haptic rectangle beneath the keyboard that illuminates with soft LED backlighting when you touch it.

There's also a variety of LG Gram 14, 15, 16, and 17 models, all updated for 2023 along with the Style and Ultraslim with new 13th-generation Intel Core CPUs.