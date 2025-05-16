Acer announces new Swift and Aspire laptop line-ups – here are 4 big things you need to know about them

With Computex 2025 now just a few days away, we can expect a whole host of new PC hardware announcements soon – and fortunately, Acer has already made a start on that, with its new Swift and Aspire laptops ready to hit the market for consumers as early as June and, in the case of the ones below, July.

While there are plenty of new Acer devices coming your way, we've cherry-picked a few in particular that stand out the most; the Acer Swift X 14, Swift X 14 AI, the Swift Go 16 AI, and the Acer Aspire 16 AI (Intel).

All of these new laptops share similar specifications, such as processors that are built to provide great performance in a number of scenarios including gaming – most importantly for AI workloads as Copilot+ PCs. But here are the four main things you need to know about Acer's new laptops...

1. Acer's Swift X 14 AI, Swift Go 16 AI, and Aspire's 16 AI laptops will all have OLED displays

Yet again, OLED is getting the attention it deserves, and Acer is using OLED panels across a wide range of its new laptops – fortunately, all of these cherry-picked laptops are among them.

The Acer Swift X 14 AI will feature an OLED 14.5 WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) touchscreen display, which will also take advantage of the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. It's ideal for accurate image quality with deep blacks, with a minimum of 500 nits in brightness.

The Acer Swift Go 16 AI will fare slightly differently, with a 16-inch OLED WUXGA+ (2048 x 1280) display. It uses a lower-resolution panel, but to compensate for the difference in graphics capabilities (which I'll get into soon).

With the Acer Aspire 16 AI, only one of the configurations features an OLED (2048 x 1200) display; unlike the Swift X 14 AI, it won't be touchscreen but its IPS configuration will.

2. All of them will be powerful gaming machines, especially the Swift X 14 AI

I must note that these aren't gaming laptops, as they're made for creators using tools like Copilot+. However, both processors and GPUs (including iGPUs) are powerful enough to yield great gaming performance.

The Acer Swift X 14 AI will be the most powerful among the group; configurations up to Nvidia's RTX 5070 (the laptop GPU, including Nvidia Studio Drivers) and AMD's Ryzen AI 9 365 processor will be available, which are both capable of great performance in demanding creative AI workloads, or gaming. Its non-AI counterpart (Swift X 14) will feature up to Intel's Core Ultra 9 285H processor.

While the Swift Go 16 AI and Aspire 16 AI won't feature any discrete GPUs, they'll both be powered by (depending on the configuration) Intel's Core Ultra 7 258V – the same processor and Arc 140V iGPU featured in the MSI Claw 8 AI+ handheld gaming PC, known for its great gaming performance.

3. The Swift Go AI models are among the thinnest and lightest Acer laptops

While it packs a powerful processor, fast Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and an OLED display, Acer claims the Swift Go (its 14-inch model in particular) is "as light as 15.9mm and as light as 1.39kg". To put it simply, this means it will be one of Acer thinnest and lightest laptops, easy for travel and packing – even with its 14-inch screen size.

It's a similar story with the Swift Go 16 AI. While it's not exactly as thin or light as its counterpart, it only weighs 1.6kg, which shouldn't be enough of a noticeable jump in weight.

They will both also take advantage of an "all-day battery life", ensuring you don't miss a beat during productive and creative workflows, and will have a 64Wh battery that should last a claimed 16 hours (likely with adjusted brightness levels or settings).

4. They will be available starting from July going into August

These new Acer laptops in particular will arrive as early as July; the Acer Swift X 14 AI (and Swift X 14) will be available in Europe in July, starting at €1,799 – prices in North America and Australia are yet to be announced, but that converts to around $2,015 / £1,515 / AU$3,140.

Unlike the Swift X 14 AI, the Acer Swift Go 16 AI will be available in Europe in August, starting at €1,299 – again, prices in North America and Australia have not been announced, but that converts to about $1,455 / £1,095 / AU$2,270)

In similar fashion, the Aspire 16 AI (Intel) will be available in Europe in August, starting at €1,099 as the cheapest of the group – there is again currently no word on prices in North America and Australia, but that equates to around $1,230 / £925 / AU$1,920.

It's worth noting that each laptop's price will vary depending on the chosen configuration, which ranges in processors, GPU, RAM, storage, and display.