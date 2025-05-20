MSI's new AI-infused QD-OLED monitor and improved MEG Vision X AI gaming PC make AI a bit more practical for gamers

MSI showed off its latest gaming hardware at Computex 2025, and the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 gaming monitor and the MEG Vision X AI gaming desktop stole much of the show among attendees, thanks to their artificial intelligence integration that promises a more responsive, user-aware gaming experience.

Starting with the MSI MPG 271QR QD-OLED X50, MSI’s latest 1440p gaming monitor combines a 500Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms pixel response time, 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, VESA ClearMR 21000 and DisplayHDR True Black 50 certification, and new AI-driven enhancements.

At the center is the display’s AI Care Sensor, a system that uses a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) and CMOS sensor to detect human presence every 0.2 seconds.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

This hardware allows the monitor to dynamically adjust brightness and activate OLED protection features based on user activity, rather than interrupting the user experience with necessary OLED panel maintenance.

In practice, this means that when no human presence is detected, the system powers down the display or enables OLED Care when necessary, helping to conserve energy and prevent burn-in.

Complementing this is MSI’s AI Navigator, a unified interface that centralizes control of all AI-driven settings. It streamlines adjustments for optimal performance, ensuring users get the most out of their hardware with minimal manual tuning.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Alongside the monitor, MSI also introduced the second generation MSI MEG Vision X AI, a powerful gaming desktop first introduced at Computex 2024 that is engineered with AI-enhanced performance tuning and a full human-machine interface (HMI) touch display.

Some of the AI features incorporated into the PC is a system that automatically manages fan speeds, power settings, and cooling based on real-time usage data, with the goal of delivering both responsiveness and efficiency.

The HMI has been given a new, simplified interface that MSI calls EZ Mode which makes the HMI system more intuitive for users, especially those who might not be the kind of power users used to outfitting their PCs with various hardware monitoring tools and utilities.

In addition, the MEG Vision X AI has the ability to connect to select MSI monitors and control a monitor's OSD menu, letting you adjust things like brightness, color presets, and more, right from the 13-inch display on the front of the PC.

The Vision X AI's HMI can also detect when you are using certain kinds of apps and adjust settings, backgrounds, and HMI widgets accordingly, such as turning up performance mode when you are playing a game and displaying performance metrics like FPS and GPU load. While the mode switching is done automatically by default, you are also able to switch between them manually if you want, and even assign certain apps to the different modes