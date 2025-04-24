Razer resumes some of its laptop sales in the US after tariff scare

Razer has resumed the sale of its Razer Blade gaming laptops after tariff scares

The Razer Blade 16 is now available in the US with multiple configurations

There's still tariff uncertainty as the 90-day pause may be altered

Recent US tariffs have left multiple PC hardware companies on edge, forcing many to halt sales and adjust prices, notably Razer and its pause on gaming laptops. However, that has seemingly come to an end.

As reported by Notebookcheck, Razer has resumed the sale of its laptops, starting with the Razer Blade 16 and its multiple Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series configurations, including the RTX 5090. It's now available to purchase from Razer's site starting at $2,999.99 / £2,699.99 / AU$4,899.95.

For now, the Blade 16 is the only option available in the US, and is set to be delivered to consumers at the end of April. It's also available for pre-order in the UK, while the Blade 14 and Blade 18 (2024 models) are available to buy in Australia. Notebookcheck also mentions that the new Blade 16 will also be available at Razer's physical stores.

So it seems that things could be returning to some sort of normality for people looking to buy a new Razer laptop in the US, which seems to be a result of the pause on tariffs. However, it's likely not the end of the road just yet in terms of tariff scares, as the 90-day pause could be undone by Trump, as reported by Business Insider.

(Image credit: Razer)

It's best to buy now while you still can...

There's no telling when the tariff situation will come to an end, and based on the trend of inflation that’s been affecting all manner of PC hardware lately, including the uncertainty surrounding the 90-day tariff pause, it would be wise to make a move now if you’re thinking of buying a new Razer laptop.

The Razer Blade 16 isn't a cheap gaming laptop by any means, but gaming laptops as such are the closest some gamers can get to desktop gaming PCs: if you're looking to buy any of the RTX 5070, 5080, or 5090 desktop GPU equivalents, you're likely going to be spending a lot of cash – especially when including the price of other PC parts.

In the meantime, you can spend around the same price you would for a premium GPU on a gaming laptop instead that can work as a desktop replacement. Of course, the performance isn't going to be the same, but it will be close enough for many people.

I don't see the inflation and scalping issues on desktop GPUs ending anytime soon, and Razer's gaming laptops have a solid reputation when it comes to providing great gaming performance.

With tools like Multi Frame Generation at your disposal, thanks to Nvidia's Blackwell laptop GPUs (trust me, I've used one and it's great), you’ll have an advantage with higher frame rates over the older RTX 4000 series models that only use the original Frame Generation.

The only issue is that they’re very expensive, regardless of the current state of the desktop GPU market. So, for those with deep pockets, it’s an easy recommendation and I’d suggest purchasing right away, but that’s not exactly the case for most gamers…