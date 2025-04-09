Framework Computer is stopping sales of its low-tier laptops due to tariffs

It states that it would be selling at a loss as it implies it would prefer to avoid overpricing its products for consumers

Razer has also seemingly suspended sales of Blade laptops in the US, likely due to tariffs

Affordability has been a big issue across the board when it comes to PC and gaming hardware lately; Nvidia and AMD's third-party GPUs have been impacted due to inflation, scalping, and tariffs, with prices soaring far above their MSRPs. However, one popular laptop manufacturer has decided to take another route entirely.

On its X (formerly Twitter) page, Framework Computer announced that it will be pausing the sale of its cheaper, lower-end laptops in response to the new Trump tariffs that came into effect on April 5. The reasoning for this is that it would be 'selling at a loss' - implying that it would rather avoid charging consumers more and instead halt proceedings until further notice.

Donald Trump’s aggressive tariffs have effectively forced many companies to take drastic action, like Nintendo pumping the brakes on Switch 2 pre-orders for US customers; there’s a clear uncertainty about how big of an impact there could be on its $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.95 MSRP.

Back in the laptop market, it's clear that Framework would prefer to maintain its consumer-friendly track record, keeping customers from overspending on less powerful hardware while also avoiding a potential major financial deficit.

It's unclear whether this could eventually apply to its more expensive configurations, using AMD or Intel's powerful SoCs - like the upcoming Framework Desktop, for example. But even now, powerhouse laptops aren’t safe from tariff-related complications: it appears that Razer has put a complete halt to sales of its Blade gaming laptops in America, with the official Razer US site showing no Blades for sale at the time of writing.

This is perhaps an even more shocking move. Razer is a household name among PC gamers, and to completely suspend sales of its most popular laptop line in the US - right after the launch of its excellent new Razer Blade 16, no less - is honestly a bit wild. Granted, you can still pick them up at third-party retailers, so it’s not a total blackout, and the present assumption is that Razer - like Framework - is simply biding its time until the dust has settled on the current tariff situation.

I have a strong feeling this could happen with GPUs soon...

I don't want to sound like a repetitive robot, but the GPU market is in a shambles right now. If you're looking to buy any of Nvidia or AMD's newest GPUs, one thing is almost certain: you won't find any at the recommended retail price.

It's worth noting that inflated prices on these GPUs were already a serious problem before the new tariffs - especially for Nvidia's RTX 5000 series lineup, which it launched in January. For the most powerful GPU on the market, the RTX 5090, you're looking at a price far above its $1,999 / £1,939 / AU$4,039 launch price.

I'll admit, not many PC users genuinely need that much processing power for gaming or rendering; however, the same question of halting sales like Framework has done comes into the equation now, specifically with Team Green's upcoming desktop RTX 5060 Ti. It’s not been officially announced, but leaks suggest the GPU is on the horizon and is expected to be cheaper than its RTX 4060 Ti predecessor.

It's hard to believe that Nvidia would sell at a loss (as it's literally one of the wealthiest companies worldwide), and I wonder if the tariffs may result in raising the prices of its lower-end GPUs so much that at least AIBs might have to halt sales.

There are still a variety of factors in play here, particularly whether the new GPU performs well for gamers: if it doesn't perform well and inflation from board partners on top of tariffs are present, it'll likely be a hard sell for Team Green. It's only ever a matter of time before something new and significant shakes up the GPU market, and these tariffs may just be the catalyst...