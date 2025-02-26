My favorite laptop maker just unveiled its first desktop - and it's the cutest little PC I've ever seen

It should come as no surprise to regular readers of TechRadar’s Computing section that I’m a big, big fan of Framework. It’s the laptop maker that does everything right: repairability, eco-friendly designs, great customization options, and a company ethos that puts employees first. I waxed lyrical about the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition ’s awesome design back in 2023, and now I’m getting excited all over again - because Framework is finally making a desktop PC.

The Framework Desktop, showcased in a blog post on the manufacturer’s website, does admittedly feel slightly counterintuitive to Framework’s mission statement. After all, desktop PCs are already more customizable, repairable, and upgradable than laptops, a set of benefits Framework was keen to bring to the laptop space with its main product line. The blog post addresses this, though, saying that the reason it’s finally decided to make a tower PC is because of the new AMD Ryzen AI Max processors - chips so good that Framework shifted its roadmap a year ago to incorporate them into a desktop system to “unlock every bit of its performance”.

AMD’s latest are some seriously meaty CPUs, so it makes perfect sense to see this happen. With up to 16 CPU cores at a 5.1GHz boost clock and newly powered-up Radeon 8060S integrated graphics plus an NPU for running local AI workloads, AMD isn’t messing around, potentially making the Framework Desktop a candidate for our list of the best workstation PCs. Framework claims that the top-spec Ryzen AI Max+ 395 configuration is capable of 1440p gaming in even “the heaviest titles”, something I’m keen to put to the test.

Good things come in small packages

Also… this is just the cutest little desktop system I’ve seen in my life. Seriously, look at it. It’s adorable. Fit to be one of the best mini PCs ever seen, frankly. The front panel is formed of 21 swappable colored tiles, and Framework has open-sourced the design so you can 3D-print your own too. You can choose between a solid black or glass side panel, pick an RGB fan, and even add an optional carry handle for those of us who still go to LAN parties.

(Image credit: Framework)

All that is great, and I adore how sleek and compact this thing is, but there’s one more design choice here that is far more important: Framework has included the hot-swappable ‘Expansion Cards’ used for customizing the ports on its laptops, meaning that you can choose exactly which two ports you want on your front I/O. That’s neat.

The top-spec Ryzen AI Max+ 395 configuration starts at $1,999 (£1,999 / about AU$3,160), which is a fairly high price of admission for a desktop PC, but as I noted in my review of Framework’s Chromebook, you’re getting a lot of computer for your cash and you’re making a socially and ecologically responsible purchase. For those who don’t need that peak performance, the 8-core Ryzen AI Max 385 configuration will start at $1,099 (£1,099 / about AU$1,740). Framework has also confirmed that there will be new models of its flagship 13-inch laptop, plus the new 2-in-1 touchscreen 12-inch model.

Framework describes its desktop PC as “the easiest PC you’ll ever build”, and even offers the mainboard - which is the motherboard, CPU, and RAM - as a standalone unit starting at $799 (£799 / about AU$1,265), so you can install it your own custom-build compact PC instead if you’d prefer. Personally, I can’t wait to get my hands on the whole PC.

