If you’re thinking about buying a new desktop PC, you might be tempted by the HP OmniDesk Desktop, currently priced at $429.99 at HP, which is a solid $330 saving.

The base spec includes Windows 11 Home, an Intel Core i3-14100 processor, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 256GB NVMe SSD. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a good selection of front and rear USB ports.

There’s no keyboard or mouse by default, but bundle options are available. If you need more power, you can upgrade the CPU to an i5 or i7, go up to 32GB of RAM, and choose up to 2TB of storage. For me though, I think you’d be better off with a modern mini PC.

My top mini PC deals

Save $159 GMKtec Nucbox K6: was $554.99 now $395.99 at Amazon The GMKtec Nucbox K6 is a compact mini PC featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, Radeon 780M graphics, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It supports triple 4K displays, USB4, dual 2.5Gbps LAN, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. Currently priced at a bargain $395.99, it’s ideal for productivity, and everyday use. In our review of the Nucbox K6 we said it offered a "neat combination of features and flexibility."

Machenike Mini Desktop: $439 at Amazon The Machenike Mini Desktop features an 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, Radeon 780M graphics, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It supports dual 4K monitors via HDMI, DisplayPort, and Type-C, and includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth. Running Windows 11 Pro, it’s a compact, capable system for creative tasks, productivity, or multitasking, and priced at an affordable $439.

TRIGKEY Key i13 Mini PC: $459 at Amazon The TRIGKEY Key i13 Mini PC packs serious power into a compact build. It features a 14-core Intel Core i9-13900HK processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. With Iris Xe graphics and support for triple 4K displays via HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C, it’s ready for multitasking or creative work and priced at $439.

My first choice, and the one I’d personally go for, is the GMKtec Nucbox K6. It’s compact, powerful, and currently down to $395.99 from $554.99.

It runs an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS with Radeon 780M graphics, roughly on par with a GTX 1650 Ti. It has 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and supports upgrades up to 64GB RAM and 4TB storage.

It also includes USB4, dual 2.5Gbps LAN ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. It handles multitasking, media, and creative work with ease, and supports triple 4K displays.

Alternatively there’s the Machenike Mini Desktop, which is $439 and runs on a Ryzen 9 7940HS with Radeon 780M graphics.

It comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro.

Ports include HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, USB 3.2, two Type-C ports, dual RJ-45, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

It supports dual 4K displays and is great for work or play.

And finally, the TRIGKEY Key i13 Mini PC is also $439 and offers serious performance.

It features an Intel Core i9-13900HK (14 cores, 20 threads), 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

It supports triple 4K output, up to 8TB of storage, and has Wi-Fi 6, 2.5G LAN, and Thunderbolt.

If you need power in a small footprint, this one’s hard to beat.

For more top picks, we've tested and reviewed the best mini PCs you can buy right now.