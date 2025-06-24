Amazon Prime Day is less than three weeks from now and I just don’t think there will be a better deal than this mini PC from Wo-We.

This is an AMD Ryzen computer with a free 4K webcam and the bundle costs only $139 at Amazon with free delivery . If you're looking for a mini PC under $200, I would urge you not to wait for Prime Day as stocks may not last that long and prices may rise.

Today's best mini PC deal

I struggle to find any corners cut with the P5. It may use a six-year old CPU (the Ryzen 5 3500U) but this AMD processor still packs a powerful punch compared to rivals in this price bracket, like the N95, the N97, the N100 and the N150.

That’s because it has twice the amount of threads and a much higher turbo speed, which allows it to deliver a CPU Mark 20% higher than the Intel N150 for example. The rest of the spec sheet includes 8GB of RAM (with one free slot for expansion) and 256GB M.2 SSD NVMe (so a minimum of PCIe 3.0 with better speeds than SATA-based SSD).

That enough for light productivity and office tasks: think Microsoft 365 (formerly known as Microsoft Office) or web browsing. I love the inclusion of five USB ports (including one Type-C) and a dedicated power connector. Having a 2.5Gb LAN port (and Wi-Fi 5) on such an affordable PC is a welcomed surprise as is the free 4K webcam.

Note that, thanks to two HDMI ports and the aforementioned Type-C connector, the P5 can power up to three 4K monitors and can take an extra SATA drive to increase onboard storage.

A few points though worth mentioning: the spec sheet mentions a microSD card slot but I couldn’t find any on the pictures. The P5 runs Windows 10 which is reaching end of life in October 2025; that said it can be easily upgraded to Windows 11.