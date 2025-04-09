Nvidia RTX 5060 series shipping leak reveals the same memory bus as last-gen - but it's not as bad as you may think
It's not all doom and gloom, at least for now...
- A new leak suggests Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti and non-Ti variant will stick with the previous gen's 128-bit memory bus
- This is contrary to other RTX 5000 series GPUs using higher memory buses
- The rumored use of GDDR7 VRAM may be the biggest highlight over their predecessors
Nvidia isn't done with its RTX 5000 series GPU lineup yet, as its unannounced RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 desktop cards are still on the horizon. However, a new leak has supposedly uncovered more of their specifications.
As highlighted by VideoCardz, Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 will use a 128-bit memory bus, the same as their predecessor, according to a leaked shipping description. This is different from the RTX 5070's 192-bit memory bus, along with the rest of the Blackwell GPU lineup, which is important for improving VRAM performance in GPUs.
While this may seem disappointing at first glance, the leaked specifications suggest both GPUs will use GDDR7 memory: the RTX 5060 reportedly has an 8GB VRAM GDDR7 capacity, while its Ti counterpart will have both 16GB and 8GB GDDR7 options. As VideoCardz hints, this could come in handy as a potential boost with much higher speeds and bandwidth over their predecessors, which use GDDR6 instead.
It's worth taking this with a grain of salt: we know that the RTX 5060 will be unveiled eventually, but there's no confirmation yet on Team Green's end, so it's worth waiting for official specs to come to light.
Ultimately, these entry-level GPUs and their chances of success in the GPU market will likely depend on pricing. With availability, scalping, and inflation being Nvidia's main issues with its RTX 5000 series launch, the graphics giant may have a hard time convincing consumers to opt for its lineup if the GPUs prove difficult to obtain at retail price.
Regardless of how good or bad the new GPUs are, pricing will determine their fate...
It's a sad reality that PC gamers are facing with the GPU market currently in disarray - and with recent tariffs mixed in with scalping and high demand, I doubt it’ll end any time soon.
Unfortunately, it means the RTX 5060 Ti and non-Ti GPUs will likely suffer the same fate (especially if they turn out to be great options for budget gamers). We've seen third-party cards from both Nvidia and AMD selling above MSRP at multiple retailers; if Team Green doesn't make a reference card for either of the upcoming GPUs, it could be much worse, as consumers will be left entirely at the mercy of retailers and Nvidia’s manufacturing partners.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
PC gaming can already be an expensive hobby, and all recent speculation points towards this getting worse: besides PC hardware, we now have game prices to worry about too, thanks to Nintendo's absurd $80 game pricing (no, I won't shut up about this).
I really hope Nvidia can surprise consumers with these new cards, as it certainly needs a kickstart for good momentum. It's not just been inflation and pricing, but drivers and missing ROPs have haunted Team Green since the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 launch. Let's just hope a new launch can get us excited again...
You may also like...
- Nvidia RTX 5050 and 5060 leaks suggest these mobile GPUs could be pepping up budget gaming laptops soon
- Keen to buy an RTX 5060 Ti? Benchmarks and more rumored sightings suggest you don’t have long to wait for Nvidia’s next GPU
- Latest Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti GPU rumor suggests good news and bad when it comes to price
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
This trick could allow you to upgrade an AMD RX 9070 GPU to be an RX 9070 XT for free, in theory – but I’d seriously advise against it
Nvidia RTX 5050 and 5060 leaks suggest these mobile GPUs could be pepping up budget gaming laptops soon