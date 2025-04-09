Nvidia RTX 5060 series shipping leak reveals the same memory bus as last-gen - but it's not as bad as you may think

A new leak suggests Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti and non-Ti variant will stick with the previous gen's 128-bit memory bus

This is contrary to other RTX 5000 series GPUs using higher memory buses

The rumored use of GDDR7 VRAM may be the biggest highlight over their predecessors

Nvidia isn't done with its RTX 5000 series GPU lineup yet, as its unannounced RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 desktop cards are still on the horizon. However, a new leak has supposedly uncovered more of their specifications.

As highlighted by VideoCardz, Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 will use a 128-bit memory bus, the same as their predecessor, according to a leaked shipping description. This is different from the RTX 5070's 192-bit memory bus, along with the rest of the Blackwell GPU lineup, which is important for improving VRAM performance in GPUs.

While this may seem disappointing at first glance, the leaked specifications suggest both GPUs will use GDDR7 memory: the RTX 5060 reportedly has an 8GB VRAM GDDR7 capacity, while its Ti counterpart will have both 16GB and 8GB GDDR7 options. As VideoCardz hints, this could come in handy as a potential boost with much higher speeds and bandwidth over their predecessors, which use GDDR6 instead.

It's worth taking this with a grain of salt: we know that the RTX 5060 will be unveiled eventually, but there's no confirmation yet on Team Green's end, so it's worth waiting for official specs to come to light.

Ultimately, these entry-level GPUs and their chances of success in the GPU market will likely depend on pricing. With availability, scalping, and inflation being Nvidia's main issues with its RTX 5000 series launch, the graphics giant may have a hard time convincing consumers to opt for its lineup if the GPUs prove difficult to obtain at retail price.

Regardless of how good or bad the new GPUs are, pricing will determine their fate...

It's a sad reality that PC gamers are facing with the GPU market currently in disarray - and with recent tariffs mixed in with scalping and high demand, I doubt it’ll end any time soon.

Unfortunately, it means the RTX 5060 Ti and non-Ti GPUs will likely suffer the same fate (especially if they turn out to be great options for budget gamers). We've seen third-party cards from both Nvidia and AMD selling above MSRP at multiple retailers; if Team Green doesn't make a reference card for either of the upcoming GPUs, it could be much worse, as consumers will be left entirely at the mercy of retailers and Nvidia’s manufacturing partners.

PC gaming can already be an expensive hobby, and all recent speculation points towards this getting worse: besides PC hardware, we now have game prices to worry about too, thanks to Nintendo's absurd $80 game pricing (no, I won't shut up about this).

I really hope Nvidia can surprise consumers with these new cards, as it certainly needs a kickstart for good momentum. It's not just been inflation and pricing, but drivers and missing ROPs have haunted Team Green since the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 launch. Let's just hope a new launch can get us excited again...