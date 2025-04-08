Nvidia RTX 5050 and 5060 leaks suggest these mobile GPUs could be pepping up budget gaming laptops soon

Lenovo, LG, and Razer have leaked some laptops carrying the RTX 5060 and 5050 GPUs

These leaks come in the form of press material or product listings

They back up the rumor that Nvidia will reveal these mobile graphics cards in a couple of weeks

Nvidia’s RTX 5060 desktop graphics card is thought to be landing very soon – maybe next week, in fact – and the laptop spin on the GPU may not be far behind, as further leaks have pointed to its existence, and the RTX 5050 mobile, too.

VideoCardz reports that these laptop graphics cards are expected to arrive in two weeks, and some notebook makers have already issued press material, or product listings, that accidentally mention the GPUs.

The offending vendors are Lenovo, LG, and Razer, so let’s take them in that order.

As part of an unboxing video on YouTube, Lenovo highlighted an IdeaPad Pro 5 16-inch laptop that’s coming later this year as having an Nvidia RTX 5050 graphics card, with that GPU mentioned in the clip’s description.

More recently, LG announced its Gram Pro laptop for 2025, and in the press release published via its Taiwanese press center, there’s also a mention of the RTX 5050 (not for the first time, I should add).

The laptop maker says: “In addition, the Gram Pro 16 equipped with the Nvidia RTX 5050 discrete graphics card is also expected to be available for pre-order in the second quarter of this year.”

A footnote to the release also clarifies that the RTX 5050 will come equipped with 8GB of video RAM.

Finally, Razer’s Chinese website already lists the new Razer Blade 16 for 2025, and one of the GPU options is the RTX 5060 mobile.

Analysis: Hoping for the best, but fearing the worst (at least supply-wise)

While both the RTX 5060 and 5050 laptop GPUs are supposedly coming with 8GB of video RAM onboard, there could be slower VRAM in the lesser model. As VideoCardz notes, instead of the newer (and much faster) GDDR7 as seen in other Blackwell GPUs, Nvidia may switch back to GDDR6 with this lowest-end model. (That’s rumored to be the case for the desktop RTX 5050, certainly – and yes, the theory is there will be a desktop spin on the graphics card this time, when there was never a desktop RTX 4050).

Given that on the desktop GPU side of the equation, the RTX 5060 Ti is supposed to be arriving next week, and the RTX 5060 is expected to be revealed too. If VideoCardz is correct, Nvidia will have a separate announcement the following week for these mobile GPUs.

We shall see, but with these laptop graphics cards popping up in multiple places now – with a specific mention of Q2 availability in one case (LG), meaning a launch before June 2025 – it seems a good bet they are nearing release.

A lot of gamers will doubtless be keen to see what kind of price point more affordable laptops using the RTX 5050 GPU might land at, and whether these will make great budget gaming laptops (or not). A lot of that will depend on the performance level of the RTX 5050, of course, and we don’t have much in the way of rumored specs for this model yet (or the laptop 5060, for that matter).

Availability is also a concern here, given that while laptops with Blackwell GPUs inside officially ‘launched’ at the end of March, you can’t buy them. They were all listed as out of stock right from the start, and although they should become available throughout April, it’s not clear in what kind of quantities. The way Blackwell supply has gone thus far doesn’t exactly instill confidence, though.