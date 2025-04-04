Latest Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti GPU rumor suggests good news and bad when it comes to price

Rumored pricing for RTX 5060 Ti 8GB and 16GB models has emerged

The good news is that we shouldn’t see a price hike with these GPUs

However, we won’t see the MSRP drop either, as Nvidia seemingly plans to stick to the same prices seen with RTX 4060 Ti models

It appears that Nvidia is going to stick to its pricing guns with the incoming RTX 5060 Ti and that the two flavors of this graphics card will cost about the same as existing models of the RTX 4060 Ti.

VideoCardz pointed out a post on the Board Channels forum (a regular source of supply chain leaks over in China) which outlines rumored pricing details, but obviously be very skeptical here.

The contention – and bear in mind possible translation wrinkles (the original post is in Chinese) – is that the RTX 5060 Ti is ‘estimated’ to have ‘similar’ pricing to the RTX 4060 Ti models. Although later in the post, it talks about having the same price for these GPUs – so the overall vibe is that price tags will be identical, or very close, for the RTX 5060 Ti models.

The grapevine has for a long time now insisted that Nvidia is going to produce the RTX 5060 Ti in two spins, with 8GB and 16GB of video RAM, just the same as the existing RTX 4060 Ti boards.

The MSRP or recommended price for the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB is $399 (in the US) and for the 16GB version it’s $499, so the guestimate here is that the RTX 5060 Ti will follow suit.

Or maybe, if we’re lucky, we might see a tiny decrease, but the leaker seems to think the new Blackwell equivalents of these more affordable GPUs (relative to the rest of the range) will be pretty much the same. So, if there’s any difference, it’ll be minor.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Analysis: Best laid plans?

It’s worth reiterating the advice to heap on the skepticism here, as the Board Channels isn’t always the most reliable source in my experience – but that said, I wouldn’t call it unreliable either. The somewhat vague language in the post also gives pause for thought, although that could be wrapped up in translation issues to some extent.

Considering Nvidia’s philosophy with Blackwell pricing thus far, I’m certainly not expecting an increase. Mainly given that the RTX 5070 stuck with the same price tag as the RTX 4070, and indeed the RTX 5080 dropped a fair bit versus its predecessor (and the RTX 5070 Ti dipped slightly). The RTX 5090 was the outlier in that its MSRP was notched up considerably – and has been hiked well over that to sky-high levels – but there are reasons for that which don’t apply to other Blackwell GPUs (namely its crossover with the world of AI graphics cards).

Sticking to the same pricing scheme as rumored here feels quite likely to me, as Nvidia (theoretically) has the identical problem it faced with the Lovelace generation in that the xx60 Ti class model with 16GB of VRAM actually has more memory than the higher-tier xx70 model that’s equipped with 12GB – and so the firm pushes pricing almost to make buyers of the latter feel better about their outlay. That perception of being shortchanged with 12GB is even more keenly felt in this new generation of Nvidia graphics cards, too.

In summary, I think this sounds a likely pricing plan, although it may just be that – the current plan. In other words, the rumor mill might be correct in its assertion here, and Nvidia may be mulling this exact pricing scheme right now, but Team Green could still have a last-minute change of heart. Let’s hope it’s for the better, if this does happen, and we could just see a slight reduction on pricing for these more affordable Blackwell GPUs.

Can you tell I’m not convinced? Well, as long as we don’t see an uplift in pricing, that’s the main thing. But given Nvidia’s situation with goodwill from gamers these days – or lack of it since this year began – I really don’t see how the company could even consider a hike with its RTX 5060 models. I guess stranger things have happened, though (‘unlaunching’ a GPU springs to mind).

These RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards are expected to arrive soon, in the middle of the month, in fact, on April 16 (with a reveal rumored for the day before, April 15). There’s no chatter about RTX 5060 pricing here, either, which would seem to back up the notion that the vanilla GPU is due later on, in mid-May – though supposedly it could also be revealed on April 15 (perhaps sans pricing). Again, chuck on the seasoning liberally, but there’s no shortage of hints and rumors that these graphics cards are close to release.