Nvidia retiring PhysX for its RTX 5000 GPUs has made some gamers furious - but I don't think it's a complete dealbreaker
Old games deserve better, but it's not the end of the world...
- Nvidia's 32-bit PhysX support isn't present on RTX 5000 series GPUs
- This will effect a number of older titles that utilize the physics API for enhanced visuals and particle effects
- It adds to the multitude of issues the RTX 5000 series GPU users are currently facing
The RTX 5000 series launch has come with an abundance of issues and controversies that Nvidia is attempting to helm - one of them, is the removal of a big feature among Nvidia's Gameworks that has left many frustrated but it may not be as bad as it seems.
As highlighted by Tom's Hardware, Nvidia quietly removed 32-bit support for one of its proprietary technologies, PhysX, on RTX 5000 series GPUs - a feature that was used in plenty of older titles, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Metro: Exodus, and Borderlands 2, all of which took advantage of the API for enhanced in-game physics (such as ragdoll and cloth physics seen in the evgaonthetube video below) and visual effects in-game (particularly particle effects). Using the tool saved developers a lot of time in coding, allowing complex physics to be more easily implemented.
Well, owners of Team Green's new Blackwell GPUs no longer have this luxury - it's forced some gamers to slave a second, older GPU for dedicated PhysX support while using their next-gen cards (as shown in this report by XDA Developers), but isn't very power efficient as is generally a hassle, as it requires running two GPUs simultaneously.
It seems like a frustrating move for fans, but Nvidia's recent focus on RTX and AI is likely why PhysX is being left behind. It's also worth noting that modern games are effectively no longer using PhysX, which means only older titles (those more than five years old) will see worse performance on RTX 5000 series GPUs - although I have to say that it's really not that big of a problem, as you can simply turn PhysX off.
Don't panic, this isn't going to render older games unplayable... but you should probably preserve your older GPU
Now, before I get hunted by Reddit for saying this, I am in no way saying the omission of PhysX is something to be championed or praised - as a matter of fact, I think this is yet another reason why you should stay away from the RTX 5000 series GPUs until its problems are resolved.
The ability to play older games with a certain graphics setting enabled on a flagship GPU shouldn't even be a question - it's totally mind-boggling to see worse performance on a newly-released flagship GPU when PhysX is enabled in a game like Batman: Arkham City, and I'm hoping the complaints will encourage Nvidia to consider catering to older games.
It's also a very valid argument that potentially paying over $2,000 (in the case of the RTX 5090's inflated pricing for third-party cards) and losing out on a feature that enhances the visual quality of older titles is absurd. What I can say, is that the removal of 32-bit PhysX support on the new Blackwell GPUs isn't the height of Team Green's issues as of now and doesn't mean you won't get to play classic titles - you will however need to disable PhysX in games that support it to avoid significant frame drops.
Since most AAA titles today are moving away from the use of PhysX, I daresay it's omission (at least 32-bit support, as 64-bit is still functional) is somewhat reasonable - the focus on RTX and AI and ways to bring different technologies to enhance new games are clear, it just hurts gamers like myself who love playing classic games.
If you still own an older RTX GPU and you're a classic video game enthusiast, I'd advise you to preserve it - with more advanced technologies coming, the likelihood of Nvidia dropping support for other old features under the Nvidia Gameworks umbrella is high. I honestly believe the RTX 4000 series is still your best bet (while some cards are still available), because trust me, you don't want to deal with the litany of issues RTX 5000 series users are facing...
