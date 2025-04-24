Is Nvidia's GPU supply drought finally ending? A new leak hints at more RTX 5000 series GPUs being restocked

Nvidia's stock woes may be coming to an end based on one reputable leaker's sources

Multiple online retailers are reportedly receiving RTX 5000 series GPUs

The RTX 5090 supposedly isn't among the new batch of GPUs

Nvidia's RTX 5000 series GPU launch has been one of its most controversial yet, with inflation, scalping, and low availability issues - and fortunately, the latter problem may finally see a shift in a positive direction soon.

According to Moore's Law Is Dead on YouTube (MLID), Nvidia is improving its supply of RTX 5000 series GPUs - notably the 70-series GPUs and the recent RTX 5060 Ti - based on information from multiple major online retailers. MLID also mentions some RTX 5080 GPUs included, but there's still no sign of significant stock relief for the RTX 5090.

It's a big potential change based on the launch of the flagship GPU, the RTX 5090, alongside the RTX 5080: both of Team Green's powerhouse Blackwell GPUs have had little to no availability since their launch, with most consumers left at the mercy of retailers selling partner cards with inflated prices (if any were in stock to begin with).

However, if this leak is legitimate, it could spell good news for those who are waiting for the Founders Edition options if those will be available again via Nvidia alongside partner cards being restocked; tariff uncertainty is still present across the board for all things tech (especially for partner cards), but consumers may have a better shot at obtaining the RTX 5000 series GPUs at launch price when buying directly from Nvidia itself.

Regardless, the problem of scalpers still remains - so even if Team Green has more Founders Edition cards, the only measure stopping scalpers is its 'limited' Verified Priority Access scheme.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

This is another reminder of why the Verified Priority Access scheme should be permanent for Nvidia

Just to clarify, the leaks from MLID indicate that major online retailers are seeing an influx of RTX 5000 series GPUs, so there's no guarantee we will actually see significant restocks for Founders Edition cards from Nvidia. However, if this does happen, it reinforces the importance of the Verified Priority Access (VPA) scheme.

This gives consumers who have made an Nvidia account by a certain date (currently January 30) in the US, an opportunity to buy the Founders Edition cards at their launch price. It's a measure created to fend off scalpers, and while it doesn't completely eliminate the issue, it certainly makes life easier for genuine buyers.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The problem is that the VPA scheme is only available in the US and is seemingly only implemented during periods of low availability. As I've stated previously, I feel this should be a permanent scheme going forward; there's always going to be high demand and scalping for Nvidia's GPUs, regardless of controversies such as poor drivers and missing ROPs, especially for flagship GPUs and the RTX 5090 is a prime example.

It's not the same for online retailers, as each will have different policies regarding purchases - and I don't think inflated pricing will get better anytime soon on that end, unfortunately. Despite that, I think a combination of more Founders Edition stock and a permanent VPA scheme could do Team Green wonders.