Lenovo accidentally leaks Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 models in a desktop PC, suggesting these GPUs are close to release

Lenovo has leaked Nvidia’s next GPUs, in theory, in a listing for an incoming desktop PC

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i offers options on the as-yet-unannounced RTX 5060 Ti and 5060

If Lenovo is preparing product listings that mention these GPUs (and accidentally sent one live), this hints that RTX 5060 models are imminent

What could be Nvidia’s next Blackwell GPU models – the RTX 5060, and 5060 Ti – have popped up in the official specs page for a Lenovo desktop PC.

As VideoCardz highlighted, the machine in question is the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 10 (Intel), which as the name denotes has an Intel processor (actually a mobile flavor, soldered to the motherboard – up to an Intel 285HX CPU, apparently). Note that Lenovo refers to this chip as a ‘Core Ultra i9’ which is incorrect, confusing Intel’s old naming scheme (i9) with the new one (Ultra 9).

It’s the GPU options which are key here, though, and they consist of a choice of the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti, or the RTX 5060 Ti, or RTX 5060 (the RTX 5070 seems to have been skipped over by Lenovo for this PC).

Of course, the RTX 5060 models don’t officially exist yet, but are rumored to be nearing release. The fact that Lenovo has listed them with this PC is a heavy hint that these graphics cards are indeed imminent, just as the grapevine has suggested multiple times now.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Analysis: Possibly imminent GPUs and pressing concerns about stock

The rumor mill has been alive with chatter about the RTX 5060 graphics cards for some time now, and theories that Nvidia actually intended to launch this next tier in its Blackwell GPUs already – but there have been delays.

Obviously, we need to take that speculation about Nvidia pushing back its plans with a fistful of seasoning, but the latest guess is that the RTX 5060 Ti is possibly delayed to mid-April and the vanilla RTX 5060 to mid-May.

Mind you, if we are looking at mid-April, that’s only a couple of weeks away now, so it makes sense that Lenovo is readying listings for PCs with these GPUs to go live on its site, and has accidentally published this product blurb a little prematurely.

Normally, I’d expect after this sighting was reported, Lenovo would have taken down the listing (or at least removed the mention of the unreleased GPUs here), but at the time of writing, it’s still live (as linked above).

Unfortunately, there are no spec details accompanying the mention of the RTX 5060 GPUs, but as VideoCardz noticed, we do get a glimpse of the graphics card inside the PC, showing it has two fans and a single 8-pin power connector (which backs up existing rumors).

Speculation thus far contends that the RTX 5060 will run with 8GB of VRAM, but the RTX 5060 Ti should offer both 8GB and 16GB versions (exactly as is the case with the current RTX 4060 range).

The consistent rumors about the RTX 5060 being likely to suffer from poor levels of supply are also a worry here, but with what we’ve experienced so far from Blackwell launches, this would hardly be a surprise. That might well be tied into the rumored delays, as Nvidia really needs to ensure a more robust level of stock for Blackwell GPUs that are going to be priced more affordably, and therefore be under much greater demand, than the RTX 5070 and above.