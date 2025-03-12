Nvidia could unleash RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti GPUs on PC gamers tomorrow, but there’s no sign of rumored RTX 5050 yet

Nvidia RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti could be announced tomorrow, ahead of the Game Developers Conference next week

This would be an initial reveal, with the GPUs possibly going on sale in April

There’s no mention of an RTX 5050 in this latest rumor, though, which was also previously rumored to hit the shelves in April

Nvidia is set to unleash its RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 GPUs tomorrow, or that’s the fresh word from the grapevine.

VideoCardz claims that Nvidia has just briefed the press on these models, and that the RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 will be revealed tomorrow, March 13, as part of an update ahead of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) which happens next week.

We aren’t told anything beyond that, or given any last-minute purported specs for the RTX 5060 Ti or the vanilla 5060, but the assertion at this point is that the rumors are likely to be on the money.

That being the case, here’s what you can expect to see: an RTX 5060 with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, and an RTX 5060 Ti model which has the same 8GB memory configuration, but comes alongside an RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB. In other words, these new graphics cards will theoretically mirror the VRAM pools of the existing RTX 4060 models.

In theory, the RTX 5060 is going to have 3,840 CUDA Cores, with the RTX 5060 Ti getting 4,608. Power usage will supposedly be pitched at 150W and 180W respectively.

Remember that this would just be an announcement tomorrow, and RTX 5060 graphics cards aren’t suddenly going to be available this week. These three different models are likely to hit the shelves in April, though, based on the buzz elsewhere from the grapevine.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Analysis: Another crucial mid-range GPU clash

So far, Blackwell rumors have been pretty much spot-on in terms of accuracy, so I wouldn’t argue with the specs that have been claimed up to this point. Of course, we need to bear in mind that they could be wrong, and indeed this info about a launch tomorrow might be false, too (or Nvidia could potentially change its mind at the last minute).

However, given that we’ve been treated to a lot more rumors on the RTX 5060 models of late, it makes sense that they are imminent. A couple of well-known leakers have already speculated that Nvidia’s RTX 5060 GPUs may be unveiled this week (or next).

This is an important launch for Nvidia, because AMD has done very well with the introduction of its new RX 9070 XT (and RX 9070), very much upsetting Team Green’s RTX 5070 stall. With the RX 9060 being readied for a Q2 launch, and causing excitement among gamers due to the success of the 9070 cards, Nvidia needs to ensure that the perception of its Blackwell models isn’t further damaged in the mid-range space.

Indeed, Nvidia apparently has a lower-tier desktop GPU, a potential RTX 5050, also waiting in the wings (the first true budget RTX model since the 3050, because the 4050 was laptop-only). While we’ve heard theories that this graphics card might also be looking at an April release, notably there’s no mention of the RTX 5050 with this fresh rumor. That leaves me to wonder if it might be further down the line now.

Whenever (or if) it does show up, there’s some hope that the RTX 5050 could be a seriously wallet-friendly GPU, because as noted, Nvidia needs to get back in the game here. Interesting times indeed, and of course pricing and stock levels are bound to be key factors – and AMD keeps making positive noises on the GPU supply front.