Want to buy an RX 9070 or 9070 XT but fed up of the GPUs being out of stock? AMD promises that “more supply is coming ASAP”

By
published

Pricing worries around MSRP graphics cards remain, though

An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)
  • AMD’s RX 9070 GPUs are currently out of stock pretty much everywhere
  • An AMD exec says that more supply of RX 9070 models is “coming ASAP”
  • Some gamers are still worried about the prospect of entry-level RDNA 4 graphics cards not sticking to the MSRP, though

An AMD executive has promised that fresh stock of RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards – which are currently all sold out in the US, and seemingly most other regions besides – is winging its way to stores across the globe.

This news comes from Frank Azor, who is AMD’s head of consumer and gaming marketing, via a statement shared on X about the launch of these RDNA 4 graphics cards.

Azor assures us that: “More [RX 9070] supply is coming ASAP to partners all over the world.”

The use of the term ‘ASAP’ suggests that AMD won’t be messing around when it comes to restocking RX 9070 models, and that’s also suggested by what we’ve heard on the rumor mill recently.

Namely that AMD has a sizeable quantity of RDNA 4 stock rolling off the production lines, which has clearly not been the case with Nvidia’s Blackwell launch since the RTX 5000 GPUs debuted at the end of January.

A PC Gamer looking happy sat in front of their desktop monitor

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Analysis: Better stock prospects all round (but what about pricing?)

Actually, the hope expressed via the rumor mill – and it is just a hope, mind – is that Nvidia’s RTX 5000 stock is also going to become more robust. Or at least RTX 5090 supply will increase – quite dramatically, the theory is – and perhaps other Blackwell graphics cards, too.

AMD’s Azor is generally pretty reliable, too, so we can hope that it’s the case that both RDNA 4 and Blackwell GPUs will benefit from a spike in supply in the near future.

Notably, Azor wouldn’t be drawn on MSRP pricing, though. If you scrolled through the comments on the exec’s latest post on X, you’ll have seen a few gamers calling out AMD over the MSRP, and the reported practice of only having an initial batch of (subsidized) RX 9070 graphics cards pegged at that official recommended asking price. (And that was indeed what seemed to happen at the RDNA 4 launch).

Previously, Azor has addressed this issue though, and said that “MSRP pricing will continue to be encouraged” beyond the launch, so we should see some (entry-level) RDNA 4 GPUs back at those baseline prices. That said, words like ‘encouraged’ and a feeling of slight evasiveness around the issue of pricing in the latest post from Azor leave some room for doubt as to exactly what policy AMD is pursuing here.

As ever, time will tell, and with any luck, we won’t have long to wait for the next batch of RX 9070 graphics cards to hit the shelves. Keep an eye on our guide to where to buy AMD’s RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 which highlights the retailers you should be watching to grab stock when the supply lines open up again.

Darren Allan

Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

