Nvidia's RTX 5000 GPUs continue to face severe supply issues, with RTX 5070 Ti reportedly being even worse for launch stock than the RTX 5080

New reports suggest significant stock shortages for Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti

There are claims the situation is even worse than the supply issues seen with the RTX 5080

One UK retailer has put forward a worst-case scenario that it could take (up to) six weeks for restocking the RTX 5070 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 5000 series launch has become a memorable one, but for all the wrong reasons, as scalping, price inflation, and stock shortages continue to cause chaos for the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs - and the newly launched RTX 5070 Ti may face a similar, or perhaps even worse, fate.

If you've been considering the idea of buying an RTX 5070 Ti now that these graphics cards have just been released, you've doubtless noticed the scramble for stock, and the GPU selling out across the board.

As noticed by TweakTown, according to sources who spoke to Moore's Law is Dead, a reputable leaker on YouTube, the RTX 5070 Ti is facing even more troublesome supply issues than the RTX 5080.

Indeed, one source from a major US retailer claimed that there were fewer than 10 units of the RTX 5070 Ti in stock on launch day, hinting at a severe supply shortage. Another source at a big online retailer noted that stock levels were worse than the RTX 5080, and closer to the RTX 5090's supply at launch. (Check out the video below for the full details).

It looks like a similar picture in the UK, too. A separate report from Wccftech brings word from a major retailer in that country, Overclockers, which has informed customers that it could take up to six weeks (worst-case scenario) for fresh stock of the RTX 5070 Ti to come in.

It's worth noting that there is no Founders Edition version of the RTX 5070 Ti, but only third-party graphics cards made by Nvidia's partners. While the MSRP is officially $749 in the US, it's a big mission to find one of these new graphics cards at that price at any retailer. Indeed, as already mentioned, it's a mission to find one at all, because as we've already seen with the RTX 5090 and 5080, even though prices are way above MSRP in many cases, these GPUs are still sold out.

If you want more bad news, other recent buzz on the grapevine theorizes that the same shortage of supply could apply to the RTX 5070 and the (still-not-officially-announced) RTX 5060. The former GPU launches on March 5 (having already been slightly delayed by Nvidia), and with AMD's new Radeon RX 9000 series debuting in early March, Team Green has that on its plate to worry about, too.

A prime chance for AMD to get the better of Nvidia

With Nvidia's messy RTX 5000 launch seeming to continually stumble onwards, AMD now has a great opportunity to leap ahead of its fierce GPU rival. Even if Nvidia's new graphics cards end up being dominant in the battle of the best GPUs - and that remains to be seen, of course - it's not much use if you can't find those graphics cards at reasonable prices (or at all, right now).

AMD's initial RDNA 4 GPUs are now very close - rumors point to a launch on March 6, and what looks like a plan to overshadow the release of the RTX 5070 - and if those RX 9070 graphics cards end up with healthy stock levels, this could pose a real threat to Nvidia. Especially if AMD pitches its price tags to attack Team Green.

I find it difficult to believe that gamers will continue to fork out for inflated and overpriced third-party Blackwell GPUs, as we're seeing is the situation with the RTX 5070 Ti right now. So, it's the perfect opportunity for AMD to capitalize on the situation, and take advantage (even if only for a few months, perhaps, while Nvidia's stock woes continue).

Team Red has rather lost momentum coming off the back of CES 2025, where the RDNA 4 reveal was a fizzling disappointment, and we had all sorts of odd rumors flying around in its wake - with Nvidia grabbing the limelight as a result. Now is the time for AMD to really step up.