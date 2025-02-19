Watch out, Nvidia – AMD’s rumored to have a plan to unleash RX 9070 reviews to run interference with RTX 5070 GPU’s big launch day

AMD’s RX 9070 is supposedly set to have reviews aired on March 5

That’s the same day as Nvidia releases its RTX 5070 GPU

This further backs up the rumor that the on-sale date for RX 9070 models could be March 6

More evidence has emerged from the rumor mill that AMD is setting up a mid-range GPU showdown between its RX 9070 and Nvidia’s RTX 5070.

VideoCardz brings us what’s purportedly the review embargo date for RX 9070 models, which is March 5, ahead of a theoretical March 6 on-sale date (all AMD has officially said, though, is that these graphics cards will go on sale in early March).

However, as review embargoes tend to fall a day (or maybe two) ahead of the arrival of GPUs on shelves, this does further suggest that the RX 9070 on-sale date might in fact be March 6 as rumored.

What’s also telling about March 5 is that it’s a huge date in Nvidia’s own launch diary – this is the day that RTX 5070 graphics cards officially go on sale.

So, the plan would appear to be for AMD to trigger a flood of reviews of RX 9070 GPUs, no doubt comparing them to the RTX 5070 (which will already have been reviewed at that point). And presumably the hope for Team Red is that this could dampen the enthusiasm for Nvidia’s graphics cards as they hit the shelves.

(Image credit: PowerColor)

Analysis: Pricing cards on the table, please, AMD

Of course, all this depends on how these reviews pan out, and the rival graphics cards actually stack up to each other. But thus far, the leaks around the RX 9070 paint a promising picture, and you’ve got to think AMD must be reasonably confident to have set up an (almost) head-to-head launch here.

At any rate, I can’t wait to find out, and obviously I’m not alone there – anyone looking for a good mid-ranger at a (relatively) more affordable price is doubtless as keen as I am to discover where the final performance of these AMD and Nvidia GPUs will lie.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we know the asking price for Nvidia’s RTX 5070 – which is $549 / £539 – what we don’t know is where AMD is pitching its RX 9070 and 9070 XT. So far, Team Red is playing its pricing cards close to its chest, but I’m hoping we will finally find out the MSRP at the big launch event AMD has planned for February 28.

Another interesting point here is that VideoCardz observes that when the embargo material supposedly provided by AMD talks about that big launch at the end of February, it calls the event an “RX 90x0 announcement” not an RX 9070 affair. That further suggests we will get details on other RDNA 4 desktop graphics cards, perhaps the specs of RX 9060 models, too? Or at least something of a teaser for those more wallet-friendly GPUs.