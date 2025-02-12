We've barely seen AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs in action yet, but a new rumor suggests we could be getting an Nvidia RTX 5090 competitor at last

A new rumor hints at AMD potentially working on a 32GB RDNA 4 GPU

If true, it would launch sometime in 2025

A 32GB gaming GPU would likely compete with Nvidia's RTX 5090

It seems Nvidia has taken the GPU market by storm yet again with its powerhouse RTX 5000 series GPUs, while AMD focuses on its midrange RDNA 4 GPUs launching in March - but a new rumor suggests AMD is also working on a GPU that won’t be a midrange card, but could instead compete against Team Green's flagship GPU.

According to Zhangzhonghao, who is reliable for AMD leaks in the past on Chiphell (reported by NotebookCheck), AMD could be working on an RDNA 4 GPU that utilizes 32GB of VRAM, slated for launch sometime in 2025. It's unclear whether this will be a gaming GPU or one dedicated to workstation desktop PCs, but it's very promising to say the least.

Nvidia's RTX 5090 boasts 32GB of VRAM and is the best GPU you can buy (despite current inflated prices and limited availability). While VRAM isn't the be-all and end-all, plenty of games are VRAM hungry (especially when played at high resolutions like 4K), and it suggests this GPU will be aimed at the high-end of the market, rather than the more affordable GPUs we’ve come to expect from AMD.

We've already seen glimpses of what Team Red's Radeon RX 9070 XT has to offer with early 4K native performance results in Call of Duty Black Ops 6, which suggests that upcoming card will be a midrange GPU. Rumors of a 32GB GPU, then, are pretty exciting for gamers who have been hoping AMD would once more release powerful high-end GPUs to take on Nvidia...

(Image credit: Future/Shutterstock)

Please tell me this is true...

The RTX 5090 and RTX 5080's prices are currently inflated at almost every retailer due to a combination of scalpers and limited availability, so you can probably forget about buying either of them for now (unless you're willing to throw the entire contents of your wallet at them). I fully expect the same to happen to the RTX 5070 Ti ($749 / £729 / AU$1,509) and the RTX 5070 ($549 / £529 / AU$1,109) launching later in February.

With this in mind, I'm banking on AMD's Radeon RX 9000 series launch in March to provide some necessary competition in the GPU market. If the new RDNA 4 GPUs end up being affordable options while still offering a high level of performance in games, it could give Nvidia a reason to look over its shoulder for once and give gamers more options.

Nvidia has dominated the GPU market for years, not only by providing high performing GPUs, but also with industry-leading upscaling technologies like DLSS. We’re still waiting to see FSR 4’s full unveiling (which is AMD’s DLSS equivalent) - and while I’m impressed by what I’ve seen from Team Green’s DLSS 4, a few early glimpses of AMD’s FSR 4 has me excited for what this means for image stability in games, along with the chance of higher frame rates.

Better yet, if this fresh rumor of a 32GB RDNA 4 gaming GPU is legitimate, it will be hard for PC gamers to ignore Team Red’s efforts on this occasion. It’s undeniable that many favor Nvidia’s GPUs thanks to the high performance levels when activating ray tracing and DLSS, but perhaps things could swing in AMD’s favor this time around…