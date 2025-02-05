Bring it on Nvidia - AMD confirms new Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs will launch in early March, rivaling Team Green's rumored RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 launch
Time for AMD to challenge Nvidia… again
- AMD looks set to hit back against Nvidia amid speculation of a March launch for the RTX 5060 Ti and 5060
- The new Radeon RX 9000 series will launch in early March
- A press conference for the new GPU lineup is rumored to happen at the end of February
CES 2025 showcased what to expect regarding this generation’s GPUs, with Nvidia taking the spotlight at the convention with its new RTX 5000 series GPUs (currently sold out) - and now, AMD is finally about to join the race after the initial reveal of its new GPUs.
As reported by VideoCardz, AMD’s CEO Lisa Su confirmed the Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs will launch in March after previous reports that the lineup would, and just days after rumors of Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti and 5060’s potential launch began circulating. The RDNA 4 architecture for the upcoming GPUs promises to enhance ray tracing performance while utilizing Team Red’s new FSR 4 feature for greater image stabilization when upscaling.
VideoCardz also recently relayed rumors of AMD holding an RX 9070 series press conference at the end of February - considering the activity from its main rival Nvidia, it’s about time for AMD to properly enter the picture and show us all how its new lineup of graphics cards stack up against Team Green’s. From what we’ve already seen, the Radeon RX 9070 XT doesn’t appear to be a midrange GPU, supposedly providing top-tier performance at native 4K without using FSR.
Since Nvidia’s aggressive pricing for its premium GPUs could be a dealbreaker for many, AMD has the chance to gain an advantage in the GPU race with more affordable prices (especially if those initial performance results are accurate).
Is this a reaction to speculation on Nvidia’s RTX xx60-class launch rumors?
While it's definitely possible that AMD had already planned for launch in March as most reports suggested, this feels like smart timing from Team Red. It’s obvious that Nvidia is in the lead with its RTX 5000 series GPU lineup (as it has been for a while now), and the rumors of an RTX xx60-class launch in March would directly rival AMD’s potential hype.
The end of this month feels like the ideal time to unveil the new Radeon RX GPU lineup, but there’s also a strong chance that Nvidia will end up doing the same thing. We’ve only seen the RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 (with the latter launching on a currently undisclosed date later this month), so it’s only a matter of time before we see the RTX 5060 Ti and 5060.
Personally, I’m hoping AMD’s new GPUs can provide a strong alternative for gamers to Nvidia’s cards, as the GPU market is very much in need of competition - if strong competition comes in the form of high-tier performance at generous prices, it could lead to some potential RTX buyers turning their heads to reconsider. We’ll just have to wait and see what Team Red has in store for us…
