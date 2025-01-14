Intel is taking the budget GPU market by storm - leaked Arc B570 benchmark shows solid performance for a very reasonable price

Intel's upcoming Arc B570 GPU is only 12% slower than B580 according to early benchmark

The Arc B580 will start at $249 while the B570 will start at $219

Intel has taken a great leap in its GPU and gaming focus

While Nvidia and AMD's new GPUs may have taken the spotlight over recent weeks with a slew of big new reveals, notably Team Green's RTX 5000 series at CES 2025, Intel is slowly becoming a dark horse within the budget GPU market - and PC gamers with tight budgets should pay attention.

According to an early test result spotted in the Geekbench 6 database (initially highlighted by Wccftech), the Intel Arc B570 is only 12% slower - perfect, since it’s also 12% cheaper than the Arc B580, which we noted offers fierce competition in terms of performance against its affordable rivals in our Intel Arc B580 review. This was made evident with the B570's 86,718 score compared to the B580's 98,343 in the OpenCL API benchmark.

Whilst there are multiple different benchmark results for the B580 (with the same expected for the B570 once it hits full release), Wccftech states most range between 95,000 and 100,000 points, suggesting slower performance on its lower-spec counterpart.

Considering the price of the Arc B580 ($249 / £249 / AU$439) and the Arc B570 ($219 / £219 / around AU$350), PC gamers on a budget will have a variety of competent options for 1080p gaming this generation. With Team Blue's XeSS upscaling method gradually improving, Intel could claim pole position to become the budget GPU king if it can compete with Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR.

(Image credit: Intel)

Is it time to take Intel's GPU and gaming efforts seriously?

Nvidia has consistently ruled over the years, while Intel has focused on providing stronger processors for PC builds and AMD has historically been a plucky underdog in both markets. The tide is now turning within the budget GPU space, and it's safe to say that Team Blue is now one to take seriously.

Besides the upcoming Arc B580 and B570, Intel’s new Lunar Lake processors have been shown to benefit handheld gaming PCs as well - the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is powered by the Ultra Core 7 258V processor, which will reportedly allow gamers to play games like Cyberpunk 2077 on higher settings using ray tracing.

There's still a long way to go for Intel to catch up to AMD and Nvidia in terms of providing high-end GPU hardware, but it's already off to a great start - I hope its next lineup of GPUs showcases a big step forward in performance.

