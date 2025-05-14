Intel is seemingly preparing a huge Battlemage GPU reveal at Computex 2025 – and it's expected to be a higher-end offering

Intel just teased a new Battlemage Arc GPU, asking gaming fans to 'stay tuned'

It's expected to be revealed at Computex 2025 alongside new Arc Pro and AI GPUs

It could be a great opportunity for Team Blue to catch up to its rivals, with a more powerful, higher-end GPU compared to the Arc B570 and B580

With Computex 2025 now upon us, it's nearly time for plenty of tech reveals from handheld gaming PCs, processors, and GPUs – and Intel has hinted at a few big reveals to challenge its rivals, Nvidia and AMD.

In a post on X, Intel announced that it will be revealing new Arc Pro and AI GPUs at Computex; most importantly, it's just hinted at a new Battlemage GPU, with 'stay tuned' replies to users who flooded the replies with requests for the GPU purported as the 'Arc B770' for gamers.

Multiple rumors have been widespread regarding Team Blue potentially releasing a higher-end GPU as an upgrade from its previous GPUs (reported by VideoCardz), after its Arc B570 and Arc B580 GPUs launched late last year.

One in particular seemingly revealed Intel's plans for a new Arc B580 with 24GB of VRAM, which is a significant upgrade from the current model's 12GB. It's also expected to come alongside other 24GB Pro GPUs for workstations.

Thanks to Intel's new teasers, these rumors now have more credibility, although it's not exactly clear if it will be unveiling both a new Arc B580 24GB GPU and an entirely new Arc B770, or just the latter alone. However, one clear thing is that gamers will be getting a new Battlemage GPU, and one that is more powerful than any of Team Blue's previous offerings – and a Computex 2025 reveal looks imminent.

(Image credit: Acer, Intel)

Intel has an opportunity to bridge the gap and catch up to Nvidia and AMD

It's no secret that despite the successes and impressive gaming performance from both the Intel Arc B580 and Arc B570, Team Blue still has some catching up to do with Nvidia and AMD. Fortunately, this rumored GPU sounds like it might be the start of that.

Both of its recent Battlemage GPUs aren't high-tier GPUs, but still manage to provide great performance results at 1080p and 1440p resolutions as budget options – but now, it sounds like Intel is making an effort in providing GPUs that are closer to middle or high tier (or at the very least more powerful GPUs than what is available).

While nothing is guaranteed, I'm hoping this is indeed the case because affordable GPUs need a greater focus for budget gamers; AMD's Radeon RX 9070 and 9060 series are a prime example of this (despite the inflation issues of partner cards).

I'm still keeping my expectations low, as I'm anticipating that there won't be any 'high-end' GPUs like the rumored Arc B580 24GB might suggest; at least, I don't see any of Intel's new GPUs matching or competing against the likes of an RTX 5070 Ti.

However, the rumors indicate that Intel is potentially cooking something that will make gamers take it more seriously when it comes to the GPU market – and I'm hoping it's a major surprise.