Nvidia and AMD are set for a showdown in March, if this rumor holds any truth - RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 reportedly launching next month
The competition is on...
- Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 are reportedly set for launch in March
- This will directly compete with AMD's Radeon RX 9000 series launch
- We could be seeing a repeat in this generation of 8GB of VRAM with the RTX 5060
Nvidia's RTX 5000 series GPU launch is well underway with the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 now sold out at virtually every retailer (unsurprisingly), and Team Green looks set to roll out the rest of its lineup very soon - which means key rival AMD may be set for a big battle.
As reported by Tom's Hardware, the RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 are supposedly set to launch in March according to Chinese hardware manufacturer Chaintech. This is when AMD's Radeon RX 9000 series GPU lineup is slated to launch, which would ultimately put Team Green and Team Red in direct competition - AMD has already made it clear that mid-range GPUs will be its focus, and the new xx60-class Nvidia cards could likely challenge them.
We're awaiting details regarding the pricing of the RX 9000 series along with just how powerful they could be compared to the previous RX 7900 XT and XTX GPUs - considering the official pricing of Nvidia's RTX 5070 ($549 / £549 / AU$1,109), prices for the RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 could be much lower. Depending on the performance of these GPUs, AMD could win the mid-range battle - just as long as prices for its next-gen GPUs are reasonable.
Can we just be done with 8GB GPUs, please?
Looking at both Nvidia’s and AMD's low and mid-range GPUs, my only hope is that we can finally say goodbye to 8GB of VRAM as a baseline industry standard. Games are becoming increasingly VRAM-hungry, and gamers need every advantage possible considering how bad PC ports have been recently. I believe a minimum of 12GB of VRAM is necessary for modern PC gaming - even just at 1080p - but unfortunately, it doesn't look like that will happen.
EEC filings from Maxsun suggest the RTX 5060 will utilize 8GB of VRAM, which could mean it ends up following in the same footsteps as its predecessor - this will be disappointing, to say the least, especially since Intel's affordable new Battlemage GPUs have opted to give that 8GB figure the boot.
The Intel Arc B570 uses 10GB of VRAM while its big brother the B580 dons 12GB of VRAM - these are both considered to be budget- to mid-range GPUs that are capable of 1440p gaming. While the rumored 8GB RTX 5060 will likely do the same using DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation, the comparatively low amount of VRAM would be a worry for those looking for an affordable way into the RTX 5000 series experience.
There's nothing confirmed on Nvidia's part regarding the RTX 5060 Ti or 5060, but let's hope these VRAM rumors are false. But with the RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti slated for release later this month, March certainly does seem like a reasonable launch window for the budget Blackwell GPUs.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You may also like...
- I saw Nvidia's new DLSS 4 in action on the RTX 5090 and it's a true game changer – here's why
- AMD's decision to make FSR 4 exclusive to its new GPUs is a disappointing compromise in a bid to beat Nvidia - I hope it's worth it
- I just played Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on an Nvidia RTX 4080 Super - and this is the GPU you want for every triple-A game
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.