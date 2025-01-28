Are Nvidia’s RTX 5060 GPUs about to arrive? Rumor hints they might be - with the RTX 5060 Ti potentially coming with 16GB VRAM

Maxsun has filed RTX 5060 models with the Eurasian Economic Commission

Those filings could be a hint that a previously rumored Q1 2025 launch is still possible

They show the RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB and 8GB models, but the RTX 5060 has just an 8GB flavor

Nvidia’s RTX 5060 models haven’t yet been announced, but a graphics card maker has just dropped a clue about the memory configurations of the 5060 Ti boards – and that they might remain the same as with the RTX 4060 Ti (and this doubles as a hint that these GPUs could be coming sooner, rather than later).

In case you’d forgotten, the RTX 4060 Ti comes in two varieties, one loaded up with 16GB of VRAM, and another that has 8GB, and this appears to be the same with the RTX 5060 Ti, at least based on a filing made by Maxsun with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Maxsun is a popular board maker over in Asia, and these filings include vanilla RTX 5060 models, too, although in that case, there are only 8GB variants.

VideoCardz reported on the presence of these filings, as first flagged by Olrak29 on X.

However, just because these filings exist, doesn’t mean that they aren’t speculative placeholders, as opposed to genuine info this graphics card making partner has obtained from Nvidia on the specs of the RTX 5060 models.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Analysis: New info, or just a guess based on the existing state of play?

The RTX 5060 remains something of a mystery, and we haven’t heard that much about this GPU on the rumor mill so far.

However, some of the speculation that we have been treated to is on the topic of VRAM, and aligns with what we see here. In the past we have seen claims of 8GB for the RTX 5060 itself, and 16GB for the RTX 5060 Ti. This was from the same vein of rumors that correctly asserted 12GB for the RTX 5070, it should be noted – though back then, those whispers on the grapevine didn’t mention a choice of 8GB or 16GB for the 5060 Ti.

Of course, what Maxsun has put forward with these filings is also notable because it’s the same scheme of things with the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti, memory-wise, as we mentioned at the outset. So, if these are speculative filings, it’d make sense to just stick to the current-gen VRAM loadouts – and it could be the case that the board maker is just mirroring those as a likely choice for Nvidia (especially given those past rumors).

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait to hear more from the rumor mill, and for a weight of evidence to accumulate regarding these theoretical video memory pools. And we may not have to wait long, if previous chatter regarding a possible March 2025 launch for the RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti is correct.

Indeed, this filing could indicate that these GPUs are on the horizon, but I’m not convinced given how close this timeframe is now, and the lack of other speculation around the RTX 5060 models. (We don’t have purported core counts at all yet, for example, a major piece of the puzzle). Although that said, maybe a flood of these rumors is about to kick off.

Given that the RTX 5070 has 12GB, though, it feels very likely that the RTX 5060 will be equipped with 8GB (and, of course, the assistance of Nvidia’s special AI texture compression sauce to help cope with the demands of more taxing PC games).