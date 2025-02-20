Where to buy Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti: I'm expecting stock here first - but you'll need to be fast

Nvidia's newest addition to the RTX 5000 series lineup, the RTX 5070 Ti, starts at $749 in the US and £729 in the UK and is available for purchase starting today Thursday, February 20.

If you're on the hunt for a shiny new Blackwell card to put in your PC, unfortunately you are far from alone. The good news is, you've come to the right place. TechRadar's Computing team has our eyes glued to the retailers in this list so you can be the first to know where to buy the RTX 5070 Ti as stock changes.

We're also on the lookout for prebuilt gaming PCs and laptops with 5070 Ti cards already installed. These may be your best bet at getting an RTX 5070 Ti close to launch day for a reasonable price.

So be sure to bookmark this page - you won't want to miss any updates on these GPUs. If the RTX 5080 and 5090 are to be any indication, the 5070 Ti will sell out incredibly fast.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5070 TI IN THE US

If you've been put off by the RTX 5080 and 5090s' price tags, I don't blame you. Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti card comes in at a much more palatable price point for a modern-day upgrade, and you still get the latest Nvidia advancements like fifth-gen Tensor cores and Multi Frame Generation.

They're likely to sell out nearly instantly, though. So be sure to have your alerts set and this page bookmarked if you plan to get one on launch day, February 20.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti deals at Amazon

If the 5070 Ti follows suit of its bigger brothers, Amazon probably won't actually have much stock at all on launch day. We're not positive this will be the case, so I'd still check it out, but I presume Amazon will be a better bet for stock down the road.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti deals at Nvidia

Nvidia, on the other hand, will definitely have RTX 5070 Ti stock for sale on Thursday. Not only can you find the Founder's Edition card direct from Nvidia, but you can also jump to third-party GPUs from Asus, MSI, and more right from Nvidia's website. If you can get in quick enough, this could be a good shot at getting your hands on a Blackwell card when they drop.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti deals at Best Buy

Best Buy is always a great place to look for graphics cards, but because most everyone knows that, stock is sure to disappear before you can blink twice. That said, with the wide range of 5070 Ti models and prebuilts on offer here, you might luck out.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti deals at Newegg

Newegg is still running a GPU trade-in value deal, which is a great chance to get a 5070 Ti at a discounted price while also getting rid of your old hardware. We're not seeing any Founder's Edition cards on sale, but there are plenty of third-party GPUs to pick from.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti deals at B&H

B&H photo has it set up so that the only way you can get an RTX 5070 Ti is if you're signed up and have stock alerts enabled. This is one extra hoop to jump through, but hopefully it should stave off some scalpers and give you a chance to get a graphics card on launch day.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5070 Ti IN THE UK

Stock for the RTX 5080 and 5090 seems to have disappeared just as quickly in the UK as in the US, so we doubt the 5070 Ti will prove to be much different. That's why it's important to have your bookmarks set and your alerts enabled at these retailers!

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti deals at Nvidia

Going directly to the source could net you an RTX 5070 Ti, but you'll have to be quick about it. You can find both Founder's Edition and third-party cards here for fair prices.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti stock at Overclockers

You can look now to see what kind of stock Overclockers will have available starting at 2pm on February 20. There are all kinds of third-party 5070 Ti GPUs from PNY, Asus, Gigabyte, and more. Ignore the crazy price tags for now, these will change come launch day.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti stock at Ebuyer

Ebuyer is another fantastic site to check for new PC components, and the 5080 launch is no exception. Like everywhere else, be sure to check back in on January 30 to assess the available stock.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti stock at Scan

Scan looks to have a fantastic amount of stock for the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti. Not only can you find Blackwell graphics cards from just about every major third-party retailer, but there are already listings for gaming laptops as well.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti stock at EE

While you may not think of EE when it comes to graphics cards, it's also going to be selling Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti on February 20 on a first-come-first-serve basis.