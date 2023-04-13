RTX 4070 vs 4070 Ti: Nvidia's latest graphics cards battle for gamers' respect

Now that the Nvidia RTX 4070 has launched, gamers have a genuine midrange graphics card of the Lovelace and RDNA 3 generations to clammor for, and they are definitely justified in doing so.

In my Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 review, I found that the RTX 4070 went toe to toe with both the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and put up some genuinely impressive numbers. From creative workload performance to high-end, 4K gaming, the RTX 4070 is a surprisingly powerful graphics card hiding in a fairly modest dual-slot GPU housing.

However, the RTX 4070 wasn't the best graphics card I got to throw on my test bench this month. I spend well over 100 hours total testing all of the current gen GPUs to see how the RTX 4070 stacked up, and while the 4070 put up an admirable fight across the board, there was one card especially that had its number, it seemed: The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

This shouldn't be a surprise, as the RTX 4070 Ti has some significantly beefier hardware, but once the dust has settled from all that benchmarking, I've come to realize that the RTX 4070 Ti isn't as straight a win as it might seem, and there are plenty of buyers out there who are going to be genuinely torn between two of the best Nvidia graphics cards on the market currently.

Fortunately, I was taking notes during all that benchmarking, and so I'm here to break down the pluses-and-minuses of both the Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti so you have as much information about the expected performance of these two cards as possible before you click submit your order for either one.

Nvidia RTX 4070 vs RTX 4070 Ti: Price

This is, fortunately, one of the easier categories to measure, at least on a surface level.

The Nvidia RTX 4070 has an MSRP of $599, which converts to about £525 or AU$870. This is a 20% price increase over the $499 MSRP of the Nvidia RTX 3070 launched at the end of 2020, and while nobody can claim this is a good thing, it's worth noting that the RTX 4070 isn't the only card seeing its prices rise.

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, for example, has an MSRP of $799 (about £680 / AU$1,160), which is about 25% more expensive than the $599 MSRP of the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti. In that sense, the RTX 4070 wins out somewhat for getting too big of a price increase, relatively speaking.

More importantly though, both of these cards need to be evaluated based on their value to the consumer, that is to say: how much performance are you getting for the money you are spending? While I won't spoil the upcoming performance section on that front, I will say that both the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti offer the best and third-best performance-per-dollar value, respectively, of any of the cards I tested recently, which goes a long way to accepting the higher prices being charged.

Winner: Nvidia RTX 4070

Nvidia RTX 4070 vs RTX 4070 Ti: Design

There are really only three major design points that matter when looking at the RTX 4070 vs 4070 Ti: namely that the RTX 4070 Ti does not have a Founders Edition, so what design you ultimately get for the RTX 4070 Ti will depend entirely on the manufacturer you decide to buy it from.

The second point being that the Nvidia's Founders Edition RTX 4070 packs in a remarkable amount of power inside a card no bigger than the RTX 3070 Founders Edition.

And finally that with a TGP of just 200W, the Nvidia RTX 4070 could have just ditched the 16-pin adapter entirely and gone with an 8-pin and it still would have gotten the power it needed to the card itself.

Winner: Nvidia RTX 4070

Nvidia RTX 4070 vs RTX 4070 Ti: Performance

My test bench specs Here is the systems I used to test the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti: CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

CPU Cooler: Cougar Poseidon GT 360 AIO Cooler

DDR5 RAM: 32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum @ 5,200MHz & 32GB G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo @ 5,200MHz

Motherboard: ASRock X670E Taichi

SSD: Samsung 980 Pro SSD @ 1TB

Power Supply: Corsair AX1000 80-Plus Titanium (1000W) Case: Praxis Wetbench

Ultimately, which card you decide to buy is going to come down to which one gives you the performance you need at the lowest cost, and given that both of these cards are near-ish in price, the extra performance you can get out of the RTX 4070 Ti really weighs heavy in this round.

In synthetic performance, the RTX 4070 Ti consistently scores about 22-25% better than the RTX 4070, with some notable exceptions like Nightraid and PassMark 3D DirectX which temper the overall average a bit so that the RTX 4070 Ti ends up with about 16% better performance than the RTX 4070.

This isn't surprising given the greater number of stream multiprocessors on the RTX 4070 Ti, along with more RT and tensor cores that go with them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Synthetic Performance Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4070 RTX 4070 Ti Performance Difference 3DMark Firestrike (1080p) 44,288 54,882 23.92% 3DMark Nightraid (1080p) 179,557 184,183 2.58% 3DMark Speedway (1440p) 4,454 5,457 22.52% 3DMark Port Royal (1440p) 11,154 14,256 27.81% 3DMark Time Spy (1440p) 17,778 23,018 29.48% 3DMark Firestrike Extreme (1440p) 21,482 27,223 26.73% 3DMark Time Spy Extreme (2160p) 8,541 11,091 29.85% 3DMark Firestrike Ultra (2160p) 10,037 13,568 35.17% 3DMark Wildlife Extreme (2160p) 36,008 46,251 28.45% 3DMark Wildlife Extreme Unlimited (2160p) 35,343 45,991 30.13% PassMark 3D DirectX Test 34,913 40,610 16.32% Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 3 Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 3 Average Synthetic Performance 36,687 42,411 15.61%

Likewise, with creative workloads, both cards do very well, but the RTX 4070 Ti ends up doing about 22% better in terms of rendering and video transcoding overall.

It also gets noticeably better performance in Lumion 12.5's production quality 4K @ 60 fps movie render workload, producing 373 frames an hour of 4K rendered video, which is about 42% faster than the RTX 4070.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Creative Workload Performance Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4070 RTX 4070 Ti Performance Difference V-Ray 5 CUDA 1,871 2,351 25.65% V-Ray 5 RTX 2,629 3,131 19.09% Lumion 12.5 1080p@60 fps, draft quality 7,176 frames/hr 7,796 frames/hr 8.63% Lumion 12.5 1080p@60 fps, production quality 730 frames/hr 962 frames/hr 31.88% Lumion 12.5 2160p@60 fps, production quality 264 frames/hr 373 frames/hr 41.45% Lumion 12.5 8K image render, production quality 42 frames/hr 52 frames/hr 24.64% Handbrake 4K to 1080p GPU encode 170 frames/sec 167 frames/sec -1.76% Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Average Creative Performance 1,587 1,939 22.18%

Finally, When it comes to gaming, the RTX 4070 Ti is simply in another league, even though the RTX 4070's performance across resolutions and settings is generally very good.

Swipe to scroll horizontally No ray tracing, native res, avg | min Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4070 RTX 4070 Ti Performance Difference 1080p, max settings, fps Avg | Min (1%) Avg | Min (1%) Avg | Min (1%) Metro: Exodus 73 | 46 92 | 54 26.03% | 17.39% F1 2022 259 | 230 288 | 240 11.2% | 4.35% Total War: Warhammer III 136 | 100 166 | 130 22.06% | 30.0% Cyberpunk 2077 85 | 69 111 | 90 30.59% | 29.82% Returnal 131 | 76 167 | 79 27.48% | 3.95% Tiny Tina's Wonderland 156 | 124 360 | 266 62.5% | 59.57% Counterstrike: Global Offensive 722 764 62.75% Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Average Native 1080p, Non-RT Performance 143 | 111 199 | 145 38.72% | 31.14%

Swipe to scroll horizontally No ray tracing, native res, avg | min Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4070 RTX 4070 Ti Performance Difference 1440p, max settings, fps Avg | Min (1%) Avg | Min (1%) Avg | Min (1%) Metro: Exodus 77 | 47 96 | 57 24.68% | 21.28% F1 2022 204 | 170 241 | 205 20.59% | 28.24% Total War: Warhammer III 91 | 64 113 | 86 24.18% | 34.38% Cyberpunk 2077 48 | 37 66 | 51 37.5% | 37.84% Returnal 101 | 65 124 | 70 22.77% | 7.69% Tiny Tina's Wonderland 107 | 91 258 | 194 59.81% | 50.55% Counterstrike: Global Offensive 479 545 29.27% Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Average Native 1440p, Non-RT Performance 105 | 80 148 | 110 40.35% | 37.61%

Swipe to scroll horizontally No ray tracing, native res, avg | min Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4070 RTX 4070 Ti Performance Difference 2160p, max settings, fps Avg | Min (1%) Avg | Min (1%) Avg | Min (1%) Metro: Exodus 33 | 21 66 | 43 100% | 104.76% F1 2022 136 | 116 156 | 130 14.71% | 12.07% Total War: Warhammer III 47 | 33 58 | 43 23.40% | 30.30% Cyberpunk 2077 19 | 15 29 | 21 52.63% | 40.0% Returnal 59 | 39 74 | 45 25.42% | 15.38% Tiny Tina's Wonderland 56 | 47 137 | 100 62.50% | 59.57% Counterstrike: Global Offensive 224 282 62.75% Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Average Native 2160p, Non-RT Performance 58 | 45 45 | 34 31.58% | 39.02%

Regardless of the benchmarks run, the RTX 4070 Ti generally overperforms the RTX 4070 in native res, non-ray-traced gaming by about 35% at 1080p, about 39% at 1440p, and about 43% at 4K.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Max ray tracing, native res, avg | min Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4070 RTX 4070 Ti Performance Difference 1080p, max settings, fps Avg | Min (1%) Avg | Min (1%) Avg | Min (1%) Metro: Exodus 73 | 46 108 | 59 24.14% | 15.69% F1 2022 127 | 108 173 | 159 36.22% | 47.22% Cyberpunk 2077 57 | 44 74 | 56 29.82% | 27.27% Returnal 109 | 63 136 | 87 24.77% | 38.10% Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Average Native 1080p, RT Performance 93 | 65 127 | 96 37.51% | 46.51%

Swipe to scroll horizontally Max ray tracing, native res, avg | min Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4070 RTX 4070 Ti Performance Difference 1440p, max settings, fps Avg | Min (1%) Avg | Min (1%) Avg | Min (1%) Metro: Exodus 59 | 38 76 | 48 28.81% | 26.32% F1 2022 85 | 73 109 | 93 28.24% | 27.40% Cyberpunk 2077 35 | 27 47 | 35 34.29% | 29.63% Returnal 76 | 54 99 | 47 30.26% | -12.96% Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Average Native 1440p, RT Performance 64 | 48 87 | 61 35.84% | 26.67%

Swipe to scroll horizontally Max ray tracing, native res, avg | min Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4070 RTX 4070 Ti Performance Difference 2160p, max settings, fps Avg | Min (1%) Avg | Min (1%) Avg | Min (1%) Metro: Exodus 17 | 13 46 | 32 164.71% | 146.15% F1 2022 48 | 40 56 | 48 16.67% | 20.0% Cyberpunk 2077 15 | 8 19 | 14 26.67% | 75.0% Returnal 52 | 30 55 | 36 5.77% | 20.0% Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Average Native 2160p RT Performance 34 | 25 45 | 34 31.58% | 39.02%

Switch on ray tracing, and the performance on both cards takes a substantial hit unless you use DLSS. Without the upscaling tech though, the RTX 4070 averages about 34 fps with a 25 fps floor at 4K and a 64 fps average with a 48 fps floor at 1440p. Compared to the RTX 4070 Ti's 45 fps average (34 fps floor) at 4K and an 87 fps average with 61 fps floor at 1440p, and you have a card that outperforms the RTX 4070 by about 36% overall at 1440p and 4K gameplay.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Max ray tracing, DLS, avg | min Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4070 RTX 4070 Ti Performance Difference Row 0 - Cell 0 Avg | Min (1%) Avg | Min (1%) Avg | Min (1%) 1080p 167 | 98 192 | 130 14.96% | 32.35% 1440p 125 | 87 158 | 102 26.4% | 17.05% 2160p 108 | 76 79 | 60 36.67% | 27.83% Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Average RT Performance w/ DLSS 2.0 124 | 82 152 | 103 22.58% | 25.61%

So much of that performance loss for the RTX 4070 can be negated with DLSS, especially when set to ultra performance. It will still lag behind the RTX 4070 Ti by about 23-25% overall, but with just DLSS 2.0, the RTX 4070 is able to get just shy of 80 fps average at 4K with ray tracing maxed out. And crucially, it has an average floor of 60 fps at 4K with RT and DLSS turned on, which would easily give it a very smooth gaming experience overall.

Still, as impressive as the RTX 4070 is for the package it comes with, the RTX 4070 Ti is simply the better performer by a substantial margin when it comes to gaming.

Swipe to scroll horizontally All gaming performance Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4070 RTX 4070 Ti Performance Difference Row 0 - Cell 0 Avg | Min (1%) Avg | Min (1%) Avg | Min (1%) 1080p 134 | 91 173 | 123 28.59% | 35.24% 1440p 98 | 72 131 | 91 33.44% | 26.85% 2160p 57 | 43 79 | 58 38.57% | 34.12% Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Average Overal Gaming Performance 96 | 69 127 | 91 32.19% | 32.08%

Finally, bringing all the scores together into our final score and you get a roughly 16% better performance across all workloads for the RTX 4070 Ti.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Overall average scores Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4070 RTX 4070 Ti Performance Difference Synthetics 36,687 42,411 15.61% Creative 1,587 1,939 13.96% Gaming 96 127 32.19% Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Final Average Performance 12,790 14,825 15.91%

There is just one last thing to note about the performance of these two cards, and that is the all-important value metric, i.e., how much performance are you getting for every dollar or pound spend.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Overall average scores Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4070 RTX 4070 Ti Performance Difference Final Score 12,790 14825 15.91% MSRP $599 $799 33.38% Performance per MSRP $ 21.35 18.55 -15.1%

By this measure, the RTX 4070 Ti isn't as good of a value as the RTX 4070, seeing as the RTX 4070 Ti is about 34% more expensive but offers only 16% better performance overall.

Still, if we are talking in absolute terms, which we kind of have to, then there's no denying that the RTX 4070 Ti will get you much better performance no matter what kind of workload you plan on throwing at it.

Winner: Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

Which one should you buy?

This is genuinely one of the hardest questions to answer, since the RTX 4070 vs 4070 Ti are very close in terms of price and the performance differential isn't as wide as it is when looking at the RTX 4070 vs 4080, which has a much cleaner division between great performance all the way on one side and a significantly more affordable card on the other.

As it stands, you'll really have to make that decision on your own given what you know about your needs. Generally, if money isn't a concern, go for the RTX 4070 Ti. But if you have to pay bills like the rest of us, you can't just ignore the more affordable price of the RTX 4070. With that card, you're definitely going to get a much better value while still enjoying fantastic performance in all you endeavours.

I'd say that for most people out there, the RTX 4070 is definitely the card to go for. It's performance is excellent and its under $600 MSRP, which for most people is going to be their primary motivating factor in making a purchase like this.