Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super review: the true RTX 4080, overshadowed by the looming RTX 4080 Super

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is somewhat challenging to rate, given that it's only marginally better on average than the card it replaces. But it is better, and the RTX 4070 Ti was already a fantastic graphics card to begin with, so by default, the RTX 4070 Ti Super is going to score high marks. But, with the RTX 4080 Super, is it already superceded?

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super: two minute review

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is a difficult card to rate, despite it being without a doubt one of the best graphics card releases of this generation.

For a US MSRP of $799.99, you're essentially getting a pared-down Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, including 16GB GDDR6X VRAM, a wider 256-bit memory bus so you can actually play the best PC games at 4K (with tweaks), with noticeably less power draw. On the flipside, you're also getting a card that is only marginally better than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, despite its seriously upgraded specs.

As far as the design goes, unfortunately, there's no Founders Edition for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, so you don't get the sleek-as-hell all-black metallic finish of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super. Instead, you'll have about a half-dozen or so board partners like Asus, MSI, and others making these GPUs. Which card you get will determine a lot from overclock settings to cooling and RGB lighting effects.

The Asus Tuf Gaming model I reviewed is identical to the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 4070 Ti I also reviewed, and it's a massive chunky card for what it's worth. Given the power requirements and the need to dissipate a lot of heat, you can fully expect that whatever RTX 4070 Ti Super card you pick up, it's going to be a triple-slot monster.

In terms of performance, there's no getting around the fact that this is essentially the Nvidia RTX 4080 we should have gotten a year ago (it's built off the RTX 4080's AD103 GPU, rather than the RTX 4070 Ti's AD104), and for that, it is one of the best 4K graphics card models to hit the market this year. It's gaming performance is superb pretty much across the board, with the only area it struggles to be playable is where every other graphics card struggles other than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, and that's native ray tracing at 4K.

Even there, however, this card manages to average about 32fps (though its average minimum/1% fps dips below the 24fps that registers as fluid motion, so yeah, it can sometimes be a bit of a slideshow).

Unfortunately, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is also right there further complicating the picture for this card. Outside of creative workloads that rely on CUDA (like Blender or V-Ray), the RX 7900 XT goes toe-to-toe with the RTX 4070 Ti Super in terms of gaming performance, though the RTX 4070 Ti Super will generally handle ray tracing better.

Surprisingly though, AMD's FSR seems to be at the point where it is battling Nvidia DLSS to a draw by and large, with the only real difference being whether you have ray tracing turned up to its highest setting or not. Given the recent price cut for the RX 7900 XT down to $749.99 in the US, anyone looking at the RTX 4070 Ti Super will have to ask themselves some hard questions.

This is especially true given the big looming release set to drop at the end of January: the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super. Though 25% more expensive at MSRP than the RTX 4070 Ti Super, given the high cost of entry for this card, it suffers from a similar problem as the original RTX 4080 had; it's too close in price to a clearly better card, and so ultimately, you'll almost certainly be better off buying the RTX 4080 Super in a week's time. Which is a shame, because the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is a fantastic card that really should have hit the scene a whole lot sooner than it is.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super: Price & availability

How much is it? MSRP listed at $799.99 (about £640, AU$1,120)

MSRP listed at $799.99 (about £640, AU$1,120) When is it out? It was released on January 24, 2024

It was released on January 24, 2024 Where can you get it? You can buy it in the US, UK, and Australia

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super goes on sale January 24, 2024 for a listed MSRP of $799.99 in the US, which is about £640 in the UK and AU$1,120 in Australia.

This is the same MSRP as the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is replaces, which is definitely a positive given the generally terrible pricing of Nvidia best graphics cards this generation.

As stated above though, AMD isn't sitting on its laurels, and it's dropped the price of its competing RX 7900 XT graphics card to counter this release. And, given, their relative levels of performance, it's a smart move as it makes the RX 7900 XT a better value as a result, at least enough to be competitive in the absence of any RX 7050 XT-series releases thus far.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super: Specs & features

16GB VRAM

Wider memory bus

Slightly faster clock speed

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Specs Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4070 Ti Super RTX 4070 Ti Compute Units 66 60 Shaders 8,448 7,680 Ray processors 66 60 AI/Tensor processors 264 240 Base clock 2340 MHz 2310 MHz Boost clock 2610 MHz 2610 MHz Memory clock 1313 MHz 1313 MHz Memory type GDDR6X GDDR6X Memory pool 16 GB 12 GB Memory speed (effective) 21 Gbps 21 Gbps Memory bandwidth 672 GB/s 504.2 GB/s Bus interface 256-bit 192-bit TGP 285W 285W Required power supply 700W 700W Power connector 1 x 16-pin 1 x 16-pin Slot width Triple-slot Triple-slot

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super: Performance

Marginally better than RTX 4070 Ti

Loses to RX 7900 XT in gaming performance

Extra VRAM makes 4K gaming much smoother

Where it counts, the RTX 4070 Ti Super is a fantastic graphics card for work and play, though it's definitely more of a refresh of the RTX 4070 Ti, which is unfortunate since it really should have shown better performance given its specs.

In terms of synthetic performance, the RTX 4070 Ti Super averages about 4.5% better performance than the RTX 4070 Ti, and about 13% slower performance than the RTX 4080, which more or less matching the RX 7900 XT.

On this latter point, much like other AMD vs Nvidia comparisons, in pure rasterization, AMD comes out on top with Nvidia winning out in ray tracing workloads.

For creative performance, the RTX 4070 Ti Super greatly outperforms the RX 7900 XT, but falls well short of where the RTX 4080 lands. If you're looking for the best creative graphics card, then, the RTX 4080 Super is definitely going to be one to look out for considering it's only going to retail for $200 more and should be much more powerful.

In gaming performance, no card really comes close to the RTX 4080, but the RTX 4070 Ti Super more or less ties the RTX 4070 Ti and the RX 7900 XT.

In 1440p gaming performance, the additional 4GB VRAM in the RX 7900 XT starts to become a factor to the RTX 4070 Ti's detriment, but overall, the RTX 4070 Ti Super comes up about 3.5% behind the RX 7900 XT, and roughly tied with the RTX 4070 Ti.