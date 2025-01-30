Live
Where to buy Nvidia RTX 5080: stock goes on sale today but could sell out fast
Today's the day! The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 goes on sale today, January 30, and stock is expected to sell out fast - and we're here to help you find the best places to buy the Nvidia RTX 5080.
The Nvidia RTX 5080 will go on sale on January 30 at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM GMT with an MSRP of $999 in the US and £979 in the UK.
In our review of the Nvidia RTX 5080, we were impressed with the performance of the GPU, with it almost hitting RTX 4090 levels of performance (a GPU that cost a lot more money when it launched), though the generational leap from the RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super to the RTX 5080 isn't the biggest.
However, with hardware improvements in the form of more CUDA cores, fourth-gen RT cores, fifth-gen Tensor cores, and 16GB of GDDR7 memory, the RTX 5080 is a brilliant graphics card for people looking to play the latest PC games at 4K, especially with the new features included with DLSS 4, Nvidia's AI-powered image rendering software.
There's a lot of hype around the RTX 5080 (and its bigger sibling, the RTX 5090, which we also show you where to buy), and that means there could be a real rush when the RTX 5080 goes on sale, especially as we've been hearing rumors that stock levels could be low.
So, finding out where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5080 during this frenzy could be difficult, which is where we come in. We'll be keeping tabs on all the major retailers in the US and UK and will be updating this page live to point you towards where you can buy the GPU - without being ripped off by scalpers.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080: US QUICK LINKS
- Nvidia: Buy direct from Nvidia (including Founders Edition and third-party GPUs)
- Amazon: Major retailer will hopefully have stock
- Best Buy: Founders Edition will be on sale
- Newegg: Founders Edition will go on sale soon
- B&H: Preorders start at 9:00am ET, Thursday January 30
- Micro Center: Retailer will have stock on January 30
- Adorama: Worth checking for stock when sales go live
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080: UK QUICK LINKS
- Nvidia: Buy Founders Edition and third-party GPUs direct
- Amazon: Should have a wide range of RTX 5080 models
- Ebuyer: Already lists RTX 5080 models but no pre-orders (yet)
- Scan: Get notified when RTX 5080 GPUs go on sale
- Overclockers: Respected retailer should have stock on launch day
- Box: Another well-known store for PC components should have stock
- EE: The mobile network operator is getting in on the act, selling RTX 5080 on a first-come first-serve basis
- CCL: RTX 5080 GPUs from Palit, Gigabyte and more
- Currys: Lots of third party options starting at £1,139.99
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN THE US
Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Amazon
Amazon is expected to be a reliable source of RTX 5080 stock as with nearly everything else - that's the good news. The bad news is that everyone else will think to check Amazon, so I expect stock to be dwindling or already sold out very soon after launch. You will likely find some options if you don't mind shelling out a bit extra for a third-party GPU, though.
Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Nvidia
Listed for $999, the RTX 5080 FE stock on Nvidia's website is sure to sell out particularly quickly. If your plan was to go directly to the source, I'd get in now before scalpers and resellers take over. However, if you're able to snag one, the FE cards are at a reasonable price, feature a sleek design, and are even small enough to fit into an SFF build.
Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Best Buy
Best Buy is similar to Amazon in that you can expect a solid stock of Nvidia's new 5000 series cards, but they'll be flying off the shelves and into carts without a second look at the price tag.
Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Newegg
Newegg, a personal favorite tech retailer of mine, is a fantastic location to find upgraded 5080s from Asus, Zotac, MSI, and more. Newegg is also offering trade-in value on your current GPU towards the new card, so if you want to get some value from your 30 series card, this is an excellent opportunity.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN THE UK
Not to worry UK folks, Nvidia hasn't forgotten about you - though stock is proving to be just as hard to get there as well. Here's what we dug up from retailers like Ebuyer and Box:
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock at Overclockers
Overclockers UK is an excellent site for buying PC components, and if look now, you'll see staggering £12,000 price tags! Hopefully those don't stick around too long; the good news is that Overclockers has already listed its 5080 stock, and there are a fair number of cards on offer.
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock at Currys
Currys has a wide range of RTX 5080 GPUs from third party makers such as Asus and Palit. Currently, the Asus GeForce RTX 5080 16GB Prime OC is the cheapest option at £1,139.99.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Oof, we've just published some worrying news - some sources are saying that Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU stock will be ‘basically non-existent’ for launch day, and RTX 5080 doesn’t sound like it’ll be much better.
It seems retailers could be getting less stock from Nvidia than with the RTX 4080 launch. While RTX 5080 GPUs from third party makers like Asus and Gigabyte might be easier to get hold of, this latest news, combined with recent rumors, suggests it could really be a struggle to find stock - which is why this guide will be so useful.
You can't talk about Nvidia's new graphics cards without talking about AI and DLSS, can you?
DLSS is the tech that allows Nvidia to tout results like the new $549 5070 performing as well as 2022's $1,599 RTX 4090 - it's also cause for heated debate in the PC gaming world, as enthusiasts are divided on whether "fake frames" should be considered in performance metrics.
While all RTX cards (including the 20, 30, and 40 series GPUs) will be able to utilize most of DLSS 4's features, as of right now only the new 50 series cards will benefit from the latest improvements like Multi Frame Generation (though it looks like Nvidia may be bringing MFG to older cards).
If you read through our Nvidia RTX 5090 review, you'll find "In non-upscaled 1440p gaming, you're looking at a roughly 18% better average frame rate and a 22.6% better minimum/1% framerate for the RTX 5090." over the 4090 - so it seems DLSS isn't everything the 5000 series has to offer.
If you're seriously considering upgrading to Nvidia's RTX 5080, I'd head to one of the websites that lets you get a notification as soon as stock drops in - these being Nvidia, Best Buy and B&H Photo in the US, and Nvidia, Scan, Overclockers, and Box in the UK (links above) - so you can try your best to beat the scalpers and resellers.
If you live near a Micro Center, you might have a good chance of picking a 5080 up in person. It's offering a voucher system on a first-come first-serve basis that guarantees you'll be able to purchase a GPU on launch day (though it doesn't guarantee a specific model or manufacturer). Micro Center stores also have a rule in place that allows only one 5080 or 5090 per customer, meaning if you don't mind waiting in line, this could be a good chance to pick up a Blackwell card the day it comes out.
If you'd prefer to try your luck at buying one online, Newegg is a great place to look. It's offering a trade-in deal on your current GPU towards a new 5000 series card. Just for fun, I looked at how much I'd get if I traded my (fully-functioning, undamaged) MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in - $419 towards a new GPU isn't shabby at all.
Speaking of our RTX 5080 review, definitely dive into the relative performance of the best graphics cards on the market and see whether the RTX 5080 is the right card for you.
While we all wait for the Nvidia RTX 5080 to go on sale in a few hours, make sure you read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 review by our components editor John Loeffler. John's been reviewing GPUs for us for many years now, and there's no one's opinions on graphics cards I respect more, so definitely take a look. He was impressed, giving the new GPU a very good four and a half stars.
Some eager shoppers are even camped out in front of physical stores in the US to try and snag one of these highly prized GPUs. The image above is from a Reddit post showing people camping four days before the launch.
While I can't stop you from doing that, I would personally recommend avoiding the cold and just bookmarking this page...
As we approach the hour when the RTX 5080 goes on sale, I have to say that stock levels are looking rather dicey.
MSI has issued a statement revealing that it'll only be opening pre-orders for the RTX 5090 today, with actual cards shipping on February 6 instead. However, the RTX 5080 will be available on MSI's online storefront.
We're still hours away from the official stock drop, but Micro Center's RTX 5000 page has seemingly gone down, returning a 403 Forbidden error at the time of writing. Either too many people were visiting the page, or Micro Center has taken it offline intentionally to prep it for sales...
Launch day is finally here! We'll be here all day, monitoring stock at all the major retailers and beyond to try and help you snag an RTX 5080.
It looks like RTX 5090 stock is going to vanish in a flash, so you might have better luck than those hunting for Nvidia's new flagship GPU, but there's no guarantee this one will be easier to pick up...