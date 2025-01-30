Where to buy Nvidia RTX 5080: stock goes on sale today but could sell out fast

Today's the day! The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 goes on sale today, January 30, and stock is expected to sell out fast - and we're here to help you find the best places to buy the Nvidia RTX 5080.

The Nvidia RTX 5080 will go on sale on January 30 at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM GMT with an MSRP of $999 in the US and £979 in the UK.

In our review of the Nvidia RTX 5080, we were impressed with the performance of the GPU, with it almost hitting RTX 4090 levels of performance (a GPU that cost a lot more money when it launched), though the generational leap from the RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super to the RTX 5080 isn't the biggest.

However, with hardware improvements in the form of more CUDA cores, fourth-gen RT cores, fifth-gen Tensor cores, and 16GB of GDDR7 memory, the RTX 5080 is a brilliant graphics card for people looking to play the latest PC games at 4K, especially with the new features included with DLSS 4, Nvidia's AI-powered image rendering software.

There's a lot of hype around the RTX 5080 (and its bigger sibling, the RTX 5090, which we also show you where to buy), and that means there could be a real rush when the RTX 5080 goes on sale, especially as we've been hearing rumors that stock levels could be low.

So, finding out where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5080 during this frenzy could be difficult, which is where we come in. We'll be keeping tabs on all the major retailers in the US and UK and will be updating this page live to point you towards where you can buy the GPU - without being ripped off by scalpers.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN THE US

Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Amazon

Amazon is expected to be a reliable source of RTX 5080 stock as with nearly everything else - that's the good news. The bad news is that everyone else will think to check Amazon, so I expect stock to be dwindling or already sold out very soon after launch. You will likely find some options if you don't mind shelling out a bit extra for a third-party GPU, though.

Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Nvidia

Listed for $999, the RTX 5080 FE stock on Nvidia's website is sure to sell out particularly quickly. If your plan was to go directly to the source, I'd get in now before scalpers and resellers take over. However, if you're able to snag one, the FE cards are at a reasonable price, feature a sleek design, and are even small enough to fit into an SFF build.

Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Best Buy

Best Buy is similar to Amazon in that you can expect a solid stock of Nvidia's new 5000 series cards, but they'll be flying off the shelves and into carts without a second look at the price tag.

Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Newegg

Newegg, a personal favorite tech retailer of mine, is a fantastic location to find upgraded 5080s from Asus, Zotac, MSI, and more. Newegg is also offering trade-in value on your current GPU towards the new card, so if you want to get some value from your 30 series card, this is an excellent opportunity.

Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at B&H

B&H is another solid retailer to search for third-party RTX 5080 deals. It just added its 5080 stock to pre-order pages within the last few days, so I believe it'll have a decent backlog of MSI, Asus, and Gigabyte 5080s to sling around come January 30.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN THE UK

Not to worry UK folks, Nvidia hasn't forgotten about you - though stock is proving to be just as hard to get there as well. Here's what we dug up from retailers like Ebuyer and Box:

Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Nvidia

Nvidia has stock for the RTX 5080 on its UK website as well, but like the US counterpart, stock is moving very quickly. Founders Edition cards will be selling like hotcakes, but you can also find third-party GPUs on Nvidia's website.

Nvidia RTX 5080 stock at Overclockers

Overclockers UK is an excellent site for buying PC components, and if look now, you'll see staggering £12,000 price tags! Hopefully those don't stick around too long; the good news is that Overclockers has already listed its 5080 stock, and there are a fair number of cards on offer.

Nvidia RTX 5080 stock at Ebuyer

Ebuyer is another fantastic site to check for new PC components, and the 5080 launch is no exception. Like everywhere else, be sure to check back in on January 30 to assess the available stock.

Nvidia RTX 5080 stock at Scan

Scan also just populated its GPU pages with swathes of RTX 5080 cards from Gigabyte, Asus, Zotac, and MSI. For now, the only thing you can do is get notified when they're available, but be sure to check back first thing January 30.

Nvidia RTX 5080 stock at EE

While EE is better known for selling smartphones and tarrifs, it's also going to be selling the RTX 5080 on January 30 on a first-come-first-serve basis from £1,245.99.

Nvidia RTX 5080 stock at CCL

CCL is a dependable retailer for computing components and is offering plenty of third party RTX 5080 models. Stock will also be limited to one per customer, which will hopefully slow down how fast these sell out today.