If you still own an RTX 3000 series GPU, you might be in luck - Nvidia could bring Frame Generation to your old hardware

Nvidia's Bryan Catanzaro suggests older RTX 3000 GPUs could potentially get Frame Generation

The new Frame Generation model doesn't need an Optical Flow accelerator

Tensor Cores could be the deciding factor for the RTX 3000 series receiving Frame Generation

With Nvidia's RTX 5000 series launch on the horizon, it's easy to be tempted into buying the latest and (hopefully) the greatest, but Frame Generation could change that - it's not just being improved on RTX 4000 series GPUs and Team Green's latest Blackwell GPUs like the RTX 5090 (Multi Frame Generation), but potentially RTX 3000 GPUs as well.

Hints that older Nvidia GPUs might finally get Frame Generation, a clever feature that uses AI to generate additional frames to boost overall frame rates, comes from Digital Foundry's interview (which you can view below) with Nvidia's Applied Deep Learning Research VP, Bryan Catanzaro - as reported by Wccftech, Catanzaro mentioned Nvidia will be looking at ways to get the best out of older hardware. We know that the current model of Frame Generation will receive improvements later this month once the RTX 5080 and 5090 launch, which will utilize less VRAM while providing better performance thanks to Tensor Cores.

Catanzaro made it clear that DLSS 3 Frame Generation was built upon Nvidia's Optical Flow hardware accelerator (motion detector for objects between frames), with the RTX 4000 series GPUs maintaining a much more improved version compared to RTX 3000 GPUs - the new model of Frame Generation (and Multi Frame Generation exclusive to RTX 5000 series GPUs) won't require the Optical Flow accelerator, but rather an AI-based solution.

Since the new model will rely on a higher standard of Tensor Cores (which increases AI performance) which both RTX 4000 and RTX 5000 GPUs come with, it isn't that simple for Team Green to bring Frame Generation to the older GPUs. With Frame Generation supposedly using much less VRAM usage and not needing an Optical Flow accelerator, however, RTX 3000 users could be in luck (despite the weaker Tensor Cores).

Inside DLSS 4 & Nvidia Machine Learning: The Bryan Catanzaro Interview - YouTube Watch On

Again, I must ask, is there a need to buy an RTX 5000 series GPU?

While this is essentially just speculation about future possibilities, there's a chance that Nvidia RTX 3000 series users could get the full package of DLSS 4 that includes Frame Generation. DLSS 3 has been available to both RTX 3000 and 2000 series users with super-resolution, DLAA, and ray reconstruction at their disposal - but Frame Generation has so far been exclusive to the RTX 4000 series.

With the requirement of an Optical Flow accelerator now gone, the chances of Frame Generation making its way to RTX 3000 GPUs are now much higher. The main hurdle that could stop this is the weaker Tensor Cores as I mentioned, but the fact that we're at least getting discussions about it with Catanzaro shouldn't be taken lightly.

For now, it's best to look forward to what improvements DLSS 4 will bring to older GPUs and stay patient for any future updates. If Frame Generation for RTX 3000 GPUs does happen, it could breathe new life into the older graphics cards, and could mean gamers that can’t afford a new RTX 5000 series GPU will continue to be able to play new PC games for a few more years.

