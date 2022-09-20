Nvidia reveals DLSS 3 for boosting PC games even further

By Matt Hanson
DLSS 3 is coming to Nvidia's Lovelace GPUs

Nvidia Lovelace chip
(Image credit: Nvidia)
Nvidia has announced DLSS 3 - it's next generation of Deep Learning Super Sampling technology that uses machine learning to upscale games, bringing huge performance improvements with minimal impact to graphical quality.

In the past we've been really impressed with how DLSS has allowed games to perform even better, especially when using intensive graphical effects like ray tracing, so this new version is very exciting.

It seems that DLSS 3 will be exclusive to Nvidia's new GPUs that it also just announced: the RTX 4090 and two variants of the RTX 4080.

This story is breaking...

Big boosts

According to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, DLSS 3 can boost performance by up to four times, compared to running a game at native resolution.

Nvidia showed off some of the expected improvements that'll come with DLSS 3, with graphically-intensive Cyberpunk 2077 going from 30fps to around 100fps. With DLSS 2, it only reached 60fps with the same settings.

Managing Editor, Computing and Entertainment

Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Computing and Entertainment, looking after two of the best, and most exciting, channels on the site. Having written for a number of publications such as PC Plus, PC Format, T3 and Linux Format, there's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. Ever since he got an Amiga A500+ for Christmas in 1991, he's loved using (and playing on) computers, and will talk endlessly about how The Secret of Monkey Island is the best game ever made. He's also a huge film and TV fan and Marvel geek, and his favorite recent film is Dune.

