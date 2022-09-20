Nvidia reveals DLSS 3 for boosting PC games even further

Audio player loading…

Nvidia has announced DLSS 3 - it's next generation of Deep Learning Super Sampling technology that uses machine learning to upscale games, bringing huge performance improvements with minimal impact to graphical quality.

In the past we've been really impressed with how DLSS has allowed games to perform even better, especially when using intensive graphical effects like ray tracing, so this new version is very exciting.

It seems that DLSS 3 will be exclusive to Nvidia's new GPUs that it also just announced: the RTX 4090 and two variants of the RTX 4080.

This story is breaking...

Big boosts

According to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, DLSS 3 can boost performance by up to four times, compared to running a game at native resolution.

Nvidia showed off some of the expected improvements that'll come with DLSS 3, with graphically-intensive Cyberpunk 2077 going from 30fps to around 100fps. With DLSS 2, it only reached 60fps with the same settings.