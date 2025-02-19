Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti looks like the go-to GPU this generation, if you can find it at retail price - benchmarks and reviews suggest it's almost as good as the RTX 5080

Reviews and benchmarks reveal the RTX 5070 Ti's position between the RTX 5080 and RTX 4070 Ti Super

It's 20% faster than the RTX 4070 Ti Super in Cyberpunk 2077 at native 4K

An inflated retail price may ruin its potential success in the GPU market

Nvidia's RTX 5000 series GPU launch hasn't been the best, notably due to supply and scalper issues - but the RTX 5070 Ti's release is on the horizon and reviews suggest it's nearly as good as the RTX 5080, if it can be found at its retail price.

Based on multiple reviews and benchmarks, the general consensus surrounding the RTX 5070 Ti is that it's an RTX 5080 lite GPU - it utilizes the same GB203 GPU die and reports (before reviews went live) suggested its placement in between the RTX 5080 and RTX 4070 Ti Super, as highlighted by KitGuru based on 'leaked' benchmarks.

That appears to be the case: a prime example is KitGuru's benchmarks in Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K on maximum graphics settings without using DLSS 4, where the RTX 5080 is 19.2% faster than the RTX 5070 Ti. Sure, it sounds like a big margin, but that's excluding the use of DLSS 4 which is a huge game changer for image stability and would undoubtedly increase the average frame rate for both GPUs.

Compared to the RTX 4070 Ti Super, the RTX 5070 Ti is 20% faster in the same Cyberpunk 2077 test - with advantages like Multi Frame Generation to significantly boost frame rates with reduced ghosting compared to the RTX 4000 series model, it would knock the previous gen GPU out of the water based on this metric. However, the problem doesn't stem from how well the new Blackwell GPU performs, but rather its potential retail pricing.

You're probably not going to get it at its retail price...

Similar to the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, the RTX 5070 Ti will reportedly suffer from a limited supply. Inflated prices (for the RTX 5090 and 5080) are widespread at retailers and scalpers are also an issue - unless you're willing to throw your wallet at either of Team Green's premium GPUs, I doubt you'll find them at their retail prices.

The RTX 5070 Ti will launch tomorrow at $749, but the chances of this being the real listed price are very slim due to high demand and potentially limited availability. It's worth noting that there is no Founders Edition GPU, so you'll be left at the mercy of retailers - some retailers clearly don't care about Nvidia's embargoes since some have already received the GPU, so don't expect the $749 price to be honored.

If you own at least an RTX 4070 Ti Super, I wouldn't recommend the RTX 5070 Ti, especially because you're likely going to be overspending. However, if you're still using one of Team Green's RTX 3000 series GPUs, I'd suggest keeping an eye out for one that is hopefully at its retail price.

