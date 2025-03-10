RTX 5050 rumors detail full spec of desktop graphics card, suggesting Nvidia may use slower video RAM – but I wouldn’t panic yet

We’ve had word of the rumored specs for Nvidia’s RTX 5050 desktop GPU

Two sources are saying that it’ll use slower GDDR6 VRAM, rather than the GDDR7 modules used with other Blackwell GPUs

Based on that, and the rest of the supposed spec, some PC gamers are not impressed, but it’s too early to judge yet

Apparently Nvidia does have an RTX 5050 inbound as a desktop graphics card (and likely a laptop GPU too), and we’ve just caught a bunch of spilled specs for this low-tier Blackwell model.

As flagged up by VideoCardz in both cases [1, 2], there have been two purported leaks around the RTX 5050, both of which insist that the graphics card will use a slower type of video memory than the rest of the existing Blackwell desktop GPU range.

First off came an assertion from Chinese tech site Benchlife that the RTX 5050 will have 8GB of video RAM, but that it’ll be slower GDDR6 memory, rather than the new GDDR7 featured in all the RTX 5000 GPUs so far (and rumored for the RTX 5060 models, too).

That’s backed up by a regular hardware gossip on X, Kopite7kimi, who also claims to have word on the specs of the RTX 5050. This leaker believes the VRAM will end up as 8GB of GDDR6 (with a 128-bit memory bus), and that the RTX 5050 will have 2,560 CUDA Cores (using the GB207 bottom-tier Blackwell chip).

The power consumption is supposedly set at 130W, we’re told.

GeForce RTX 5050PG152-SKU50GB207-300-A12560FP32128-bit GDDR6 8G130WMarch 9, 2025

This is the first concrete info on the full specs of this graphics card, but obviously, take all this with plenty of caution. However, the fact that we’re hearing more and more about the RTX 5050 now, including firmer spec details, does suggest that it’s more likely to be something Nvidia has up its sleeve, not just as a laptop GPU, but a desktop graphics card. (Remember that the RTX 4050 was a mobile graphics card only, present in budget gaming laptops – there was no desktop incarnation for PCs).

Indeed, the buzz on the rumor mill is that the RTX 5050 could arrive in a matter of weeks, and the RTX 5060 models aren’t too far off either. We may be looking at April (or May) for all these graphics cards to arrive (and announcements from Nvidia could come very soon indeed).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kopite7kimi also mentions the RTX 5060, echoing previous rumors of the spec, with the RTX 5060 Ti supposedly set to be offered in 16GB and 8GB flavors, and the vanilla 5060 just an 8GB version (with GDDR7 VRAM, though).

The leaker reckons the RTX 5060 Ti will sport 4,608 CUDA Cores, and a power consumption of 180W.

(Image credit: Future)

Analysis: RTX 5050 in the bin already? Not so fast…

There’s nothing unexpected in equipping the RTX 5050 with 8GB of video RAM – indeed, this would be the expected allocation at the far budget end of the RTX spectrum – but slower GDDR6 memory is a bolt out of the blue (or green, rather).

Previous rumors suggested Nvidia was sticking with GDDR7 for the entire Blackwell range, but then, we’ve never been sure Team Green intends to make a desktop RTX 5050. Indeed, we still can’t be sure – but as noted, it’s looking more likely at this point.

Would much slower VRAM effectively hamstring the RTX 5050? Well, clearly it wouldn’t help, and a big part of the performance increase with Blackwell has been achieved by Nvidia thanks to the faster GDDR7 modules on these graphics cards. (As Blackwell’s VRAM loadouts have largely stagnated, as we’ve seen with the RTX 5080, 5070, and indeed the rumored plan to stick with the same video memory configurations with the RTX 5060 models).

So, leaving that generational boost out of the equation isn’t going to be good for the RTX 5050, and as gamers are already speculating, we might get a GPU that’s not a whole lot better than the RTX 3060 here (or one that’ll fall short of the RTX 4060, anyway).

Going by the rumor mill, the RTX 5050 is a reaction to the launch of Intel’s Arc B580 graphics card, which would appear to suggest that it’s aiming to compete with Team Blue’s well-received offering. At least in theory, but it feels like what we’re seeing on paper here for the RTX 5050 doesn’t fit that bill, and Nvidia would need something a fair bit peppier. Given that the B580 handles 1440p duties capably – and notably has 12GB of VRAM – whereas the RTX 5050 presented here looks more 1080p fare.

Perhaps Nvidia intends to push clock speeds with the RTX 5050, which the power consumption hints at, in order to get a faster graphics card – but overall, something doesn’t quite add up with the chatter from the rumor mill here, particularly that B580 comparison.

Really, though, speculating on performance at this stage is a bit premature – albeit the temptation is inevitable – but of course we need the price of the RTX 5050 to get a fuller perspective on what’s being offered.

Personally, I think there’s quite a lot of pressure on Nvidia to get some goodwill back with gamers, given how the Blackwell launch has limped along thus far. So an RTX 5050 which is priced very affordably – which lesser performance levels could hint at – would be a great way to do that. We’ve been a long time waiting for an Nvidia RTX desktop GPU at a true budget price level, after all.

Is this naïve thinking? Quite possibly, although other rumors have indicated a possible MSRP as low as $199 (or $249) in the US, and the point is, let’s not go throwing the (purported) RTX 5050 in the bin just yet. It might end up wresting the crown away from Intel’s B580, our reigning best budget GPU, you never know.