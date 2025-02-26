Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti GPU with 16GB rumored for March launch, followed by 8GB flavor in April – but where does that leave the vanilla RTX 5060?

Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti is again rumored to have 16GB and 8GB versions

It’s now claimed the 16GB version will arrive first, later in March, and the 8GB model in the first half of April

There’ll be worries about that 8GB loadout, but we mustn’t forget the other VRAM specs that are pertinent here

Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti is seemingly the next Blackwell graphics card to go on sale – well, following the imminent RTX 5070 which arrives early in March – and it’ll be produced in 16GB and 8GB flavors.

Wccftech brings word – grab the saltshaker and use liberally – from unnamed sources that Nvidia reportedly intends to release the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB version first, in the latter half of March. The 8GB model will supposedly then arrive the following month, though it should be in the first half of April.

Core spec details are not provided here, notably, save for a guess that these graphics cards will be built on the GB206 chip as previously rumored (the Blackwell silicon which is a tier below GB205, the engine of the RTX 5070).

What we do learn, though, is that Nvidia is said to be sticking with a 128-bit memory bus, which is the same as the RTX 4060 Ti models.

If you think it’s disappointing that the VRAM (video RAM) capacity and bus specs are unchanged, well, don’t forget that the rumor mill believes Nvidia is using GDDR7 with its RTX 5060 models, the faster video memory present in the existing Blackwell line-up.

Because it’s a lot quicker – running at 28Gbps, rather than 18Gbps with the RTX 4060 Ti – the overall bandwidth will be considerably beefier with the RTX 5060 Ti, over 50% faster in theory. So, don’t worry about a lack of performance oomph on the VRAM front, in short.

Finally, we’re told that the RTX 5060 Ti will have a power usage of 180W, which is a step up from its predecessor, but only by 20W or so. It’ll still be a GPU that can be run with a relatively modest PSU, in other words, and apparently, the RTX 5060 Ti will also have boards that use a traditional 8-pin power connector to make for a relatively hassle-free upgrade. (This is despite some previous speculation indicating that Nvidia would mandate the newer 12V-2x6 connector for all Blackwell GPUs, although it will be present on some 5060 Ti cards, we’re told).

Analysis: Yet more VRAM controversy, potentially

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumors about the RTX 5060 Ti mirroring the RTX 4060 Ti with 16GB and 8GB variants. And just like the previous-gen Lovelace boards, this means the xx60 Ti graphics card can have more VRAM than the xx70 class model – 16GB versus 12GB – if you fork out for the more expensive RTX 5060 Ti.

That brings us to the topic of price, where Wccftech tells us that nothing concrete has been heard on the grapevine yet. The RTX 5060 Ti will obviously have to start at an MSRP of considerably less than the RTX 5070, which is $549 / £539, and Wccftech’s guess of $400 to $500 (the latter for top-end 16GB cards) seems about right.

I’m guessing Nvidia won’t have made that final decision yet, though, and is quite likely waiting to see how the RX 9070 models, or indeed RX 9060 – which are rumored to be getting an airing at AMD’s GPU event later this week – pan out for their MSRPs.

Pricing for the 8GB variant of the RTX 5060 Ti could be a tricky matter, as there were plenty of complaints about the RTX 4060 Ti being underpowered for video memory with that pool of VRAM. Now, we’re a whole generation on, so Nvidia sticking to the same loadout is going to go down like a lead balloon with quite a few PC gamers, I can guarantee that.

Of course, the overall increase in VRAM speed brought in by the introduction of GDDR7 (in theory) has to be considered, as I already observed – and the same goes for Nvidia’s new tricks to get more out of video memory with the Blackwell generation. But I’m guessing some gamers are going to be difficult to persuade away from the notion that simply on a raw capacity front, 8GB is just looking too thin for any real future-proofing here (even at 1080p gaming).

I’m getting ahead of myself here, though – we need to see what Nvidia reveals first, of course, even if the grapevine seems pretty consistent with its rumors here (which tends to be a sign they’re on the money, though it’s no guarantee by any means).

What’s also interesting here is that there’s no mention of the RTX 5060, and when that might arrive. If the 8GB flavor of the RTX 5060 Ti isn’t turning up until maybe mid-April, that may mean the vanilla RTX 5060 could be pushed back to May, perhaps? Those other rumors about delays for Nvidia’s RTX 5060 models appear to be backed up by this latest piece of speculation, at any rate.