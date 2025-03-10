Nvidia's GeForce graphics driver woes continue for some users, despite 572.75 hotfix's overclock and black screen promises

Nvidia's new GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 572.75 supposedly fixes overclocking issue for some

Black screen login issues remain, as users voice further complaints

It adds to the growing list of Team Green's controversies amid the RTX 5000 series launch

Nvidia's recent Game Ready Drivers have come with a list of issues, which appear to have begun with the launch of its RTX 5000 series and seem to be affecting all manner of RTX GPU owners. However, while Team Green is working hard to resolve driver hiccups, some users are still frustrated.

As highlighted on Nvidia's support page, a new GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 572.75 has been released with patch notes addressing an overclocking issue, including black screen problems (notably on RTX 5000 series GPUs). This comes after the previous Game Ready Driver 572.70 that added support for the new RTX 5070 GPU and was supposed to solve a black screen booting issue that leaves users stuck at a blank login screen when connected via DisplayPort on certain monitors. Unfortunately, it appears as though the latter remains for some users.

It's not exactly clear whether the issue stems from the drivers' dedicated support for Team Green's new Blackwell GPUs - one thing that is clear though, is that the black screen issue mostly occurs during system boot which renders PCs inoperable (beyond the BIOS) until repaired via Windows recovery mode.

Having faced black screen issues myself, I have switched back to driver 572.47, and it's been smooth sailing without any glaring problems to note. Due to reports that this latest hotfix doesn’t appear to have completely fixed the issues, it’s yet another reason why it may be best to avoid updating drivers for now unless necessary.

(Image credit: Andreas Merchel / Shutterstock)

More momentum for AMD...

It's no secret that the RTX 5000 series launch has been a bit of a mess - from reports of missing ROPs, limited availability, inflated prices (partner cards), and now driver issues, it's left some fans of Team Green in a sour mood.

AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series has also just launched, enjoying heaps of praise for its performance capabilities at affordable prices - and while it's not a perfect launch since prices at some retailers are above MSRP, Team Red has been off to a much better start compared to its main rival.

The tide appears to be turning drastically now, as AMD's Radeon GPU drivers were often criticized for issues in the past - which some used as a reason to avoid Radeon GPUs - but this is now happening with Nvidia's Game Ready Drivers.

If this same pattern continues, I expect AMD GPUs to become much more popular among PC gamers - and as one who has been crying out for competition against Nvidia’s market domination, it's pleasing to see - though I’d rather AMD’s success didn’t come at the cost of poor experiences for Nvidia GPU owners.