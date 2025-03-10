Nvidia's GeForce graphics driver woes continue for some users, despite 572.75 hotfix's overclock and black screen promises

News
By
published

The advice remains stay away for now…

Nvidia logo on a dark background
(Image credit: Konstantin Savusia / Shutterstock)
  • Nvidia's new GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 572.75 supposedly fixes overclocking issue for some
  • Black screen login issues remain, as users voice further complaints
  • It adds to the growing list of Team Green's controversies amid the RTX 5000 series launch

Nvidia's recent Game Ready Drivers have come with a list of issues, which appear to have begun with the launch of its RTX 5000 series and seem to be affecting all manner of RTX GPU owners. However, while Team Green is working hard to resolve driver hiccups, some users are still frustrated.

As highlighted on Nvidia's support page, a new GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 572.75 has been released with patch notes addressing an overclocking issue, including black screen problems (notably on RTX 5000 series GPUs). This comes after the previous Game Ready Driver 572.70 that added support for the new RTX 5070 GPU and was supposed to solve a black screen booting issue that leaves users stuck at a blank login screen when connected via DisplayPort on certain monitors. Unfortunately, it appears as though the latter remains for some users.

It's not exactly clear whether the issue stems from the drivers' dedicated support for Team Green's new Blackwell GPUs - one thing that is clear though, is that the black screen issue mostly occurs during system boot which renders PCs inoperable (beyond the BIOS) until repaired via Windows recovery mode.

Having faced black screen issues myself, I have switched back to driver 572.47, and it's been smooth sailing without any glaring problems to note. Due to reports that this latest hotfix doesn’t appear to have completely fixed the issues, it’s yet another reason why it may be best to avoid updating drivers for now unless necessary.

Comment from r/nvidia
Comment from r/nvidia
Comment from r/nvidia

Moody shot of an Nvidia GPU

(Image credit: Andreas Merchel / Shutterstock)

More momentum for AMD...

It's no secret that the RTX 5000 series launch has been a bit of a mess - from reports of missing ROPs, limited availability, inflated prices (partner cards), and now driver issues, it's left some fans of Team Green in a sour mood.

AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series has also just launched, enjoying heaps of praise for its performance capabilities at affordable prices - and while it's not a perfect launch since prices at some retailers are above MSRP, Team Red has been off to a much better start compared to its main rival.

The tide appears to be turning drastically now, as AMD's Radeon GPU drivers were often criticized for issues in the past - which some used as a reason to avoid Radeon GPUs - but this is now happening with Nvidia's Game Ready Drivers.

If this same pattern continues, I expect AMD GPUs to become much more popular among PC gamers - and as one who has been crying out for competition against Nvidia’s market domination, it's pleasing to see - though I’d rather AMD’s success didn’t come at the cost of poor experiences for Nvidia GPU owners.

You may also like...

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Isaiah Williams
Isaiah Williams
Staff Writer, Computing

Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series image
Nvidia's 572.70 Game Ready Driver promises a black screen fix - but unless you have an RTX 5070 it's probably best to avoid updating for now
A masculine hand holding the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
New Nvidia drivers should fix a major RTX 50 series GPU issue
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 resting on an RTX 5090 on a gray crafting mat.
Nvidia is investigating reports of crashes plaguing RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs, with possible driver issues maybe hitting RTX 4000 models too
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090&#039;s power connection port
Nvidia RTX 5090 seemingly has a spanner thrown in the works by new graphics driver, but we should be very careful around reports of ‘bricked’ GPUs
Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man 2
Nvidia's new DLSS 4 driver might be appealing, but you might want to avoid it for now - it's reportedly causing crashes across several games, potentially even BSoDs
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 sitting on its retail packaging
Some lucky RTX 5080 buyers may not be so lucky after all, as Nvidia confirms ‘rare’ chip fault also applies to this GPU as well as the RTX 5090 and 5070 Ti
Latest in GPU
Nvidia logo on a dark background
Nvidia's GeForce graphics driver woes continue for some users, despite 572.75 hotfix's overclock and black screen promises
A masculine hand holding the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Budget gamers rejoice as Nvidia RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 are rumored to launch in April
PC Gamer looking happy
AMD might go for Nvidia’s jugular in Q2 with a faster RX 9070 ‘Extreme’ GPU that could leave the RTX 5070 Ti in the dust
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Bad news PC gamers - it seems AMD's aggressively low price for its Radeon RX 9070 GPU will only be for a limited time
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series image
Nvidia's 572.70 Game Ready Driver promises a black screen fix - but unless you have an RTX 5070 it's probably best to avoid updating for now
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 resting on an RTX 5090 on a gray crafting mat.
Corsair tells us only one of its prebuilt PCs with an RTX 5000 GPU has suffered from chip-level fault, suggesting it’s as rare as Nvidia claimed
Latest in News
Q Acoustics Q SUB80, QSUB100 and QSUB120 subwoofers
Q Acoustics wants to bring the bass to your post-Oscars movie catch-up
Hospital
Major Oracle outage hits US Federal health record systems
Samsung Galaxy A56 display
Samsung’s new budget handsets are getting One UI 7 before the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and I’m as confused as you are
iPad Pro 13-inch 2024 on a table
The OLED iPad Pro is reportedly less popular than expected – and that could mean these changes to Apple's OLED iPad plans
Sam Porter cradles a baby
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer confirms June release date and an even more harrowing post-apocalyptic world
The Ray-Ban Meta Coperni smart glasses
The new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses design is an expensive disappointment
More about gpu
A masculine hand holding the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Budget gamers rejoice as Nvidia RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 are rumored to launch in April
PC Gamer looking happy

AMD might go for Nvidia’s jugular in Q2 with a faster RX 9070 ‘Extreme’ GPU that could leave the RTX 5070 Ti in the dust
Apple iPad Air 11-inch M3 (2025) Review

I tested the 11-inch iPad Air with M3 for five days, and it stretches the value even further with more power for the same price
See more latest
Most Popular
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED watch on wrist
Garmin owners were confused about 13.35 software update for Fenix 8, here's what actually happened
An AI face in profile against a digital background.
Worried about DeepSeek? Well, Google Gemini collects even more of your personal data
Samsung Galaxy A56 display
Samsung’s new budget handsets are getting One UI 7 before the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and I’m as confused as you are
iPad Pro 13-inch 2024 on a table
The OLED iPad Pro is reportedly less popular than expected – and that could mean these changes to Apple's OLED iPad plans
Chrome icon on Android
The US government still wants Google to sell off Chrome
Q Acoustics Q SUB80, QSUB100 and QSUB120 subwoofers
Q Acoustics wants to bring the bass to your post-Oscars movie catch-up
The Ray-Ban Meta Coperni smart glasses
The new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses design is an expensive disappointment
Hospital
Major Oracle outage hits US Federal health record systems
A mock up of an Apple HomePod hub based on the Amazon Echo Show 10 sitting on a kitchen table
Advantage, Alexa – Apple's smart home hub reportedly 'postponed' due to Siri slowdown
Sam Porter cradles a baby
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer confirms June release date and an even more harrowing post-apocalyptic world