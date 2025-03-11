Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU spotted in Acer gaming PC, suggesting rumors of imminent launch are correct – and that it’ll run with only 8GB of video RAM

News
By
published

I’m still worried about this GPU’s level of future-proofing, frankly

An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 on a table with its retail packaging
(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)
  • Nvidia RTX 5060 has been spotted in a French retailer’s product listing
  • That product page is for an Acer gaming PC, and it gives us a couple of specs
  • The RTX 5060 is (once again) shown to purportedly have 8GB of video RAM, and it’s GDDR7 memory

Nvidia’s RTX 5060 GPU has been sighted in a retailer’s product listing of an Acer desktop PC, adding another rumor to the growing pile of speculation that these are the next Blackwell models to launch (perhaps very soon).

VideoCardz reports that regular leaker @momomo_us on X noticed the listing at a French retailer, EvoPC.

It’s a product page for an Acer Nitro N50 gaming PC (still live, at the time of writing) which has an RTX 5060 graphics card, and we get a couple of small spec details about this GPU too.

Obviously regard all of this with a sizeable helping of skepticism, but the RTX 5060 is listed as having 8GB of VRAM and the type of memory is shown as GDDR7.

It’s already been rumored that Nvidia will use GDDR7 video RAM for all its Blackwell graphics cards – save perhaps for the RTX 5050, if the desktop version does indeed exist, as claimed – so this tallies with existing rumors. As does the allocation of 8GB of VRAM for the RTX 5060, for that matter.

A gamer sat at a desktop PC in an esports competition

(Image credit: Pexels)

Analysis: Another round of the video RAM blues?

Another rumor pointing to 8GB of video RAM for the vanilla RTX 5060 is going to cause groans from gamers who weren’t impressed that the RTX 4060 stuck at this level, let alone its successor. But it’d hardly be a surprise given that the RTX 5070 also maintained 12GB of video memory (again, to the disappointment of many).

Nvidia may argue that this new GDDR7 RAM is much faster – and it is, for sure – and that the company has tricks up its sleeve to make leaner VRAM loadouts work better (such as RTX Neural Texture Compression). The trouble with those AI boosts is that they won’t apply across the board – they’re only for supported games – and so the overall picture of where we’ll end up with this eventually is muddy.

I suspect, however, like many out there, that Nvidia is underequipping the RTX 5060 (and the 5070) VRAM-wise, for any real level of future-proofing anyway.

As you may recall, Nvidia is supposedly keeping the same formula as Lovelace for the RTX 5060 Ti, too, meaning there’ll theoretically be both 8GB and 16GB spins on that GPU (and again, the latter will offer more VRAM than its higher-tier sibling, the RTX 5070). So, for those who do want a better level of protection against the VRAM blues, there should hopefully be the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB – albeit with the prospect of it exacting a less-than-fair toll on your wallet. (Bearing firmly in mind that all this is rumors, of course).

The grapevine also reckons that the RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti might be revealed in March, very soon – perhaps even later this week, or early next week – and these GPUs could go on sale later in March, or in April, when we might see the RTX 5050, too. The hope is that the latter could be a truly wallet-friendly Blackwell graphics card, fingers crossed.

Darren Allan

Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

