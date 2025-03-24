Nvidia rumors suggest it's working on two affordable GPUs to spoil AMD's party

News
By published

RTX 5060 Ti looks like it could go on sale April 16, with RTX 5060 to follow in May

Nvidia AMD
(Image credit: eurogamer)
  • RTX 5060 Ti is apparently set to be ‘released’ come April 16, a new rumor insists
  • A further rumor backs up the theory of this being an on-sale date for the GPU
  • It looks like we’ll have to wait until May for the vanilla RTX 5060 to hit shelves, though

We have a supposed release date for Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards, with the rumor mill offering up a date of April 16.

This comes from leaker Wxnod, who chips in to the rumor scene on X from time to time, and has provided correct info in the past (although we must, of course, remain very cautious here).

As you can see in the above post, the assertion is that the RTX 5060 Ti will be ‘released’ on April 16th at 9pm (I’ll come back to the wording here, and the lateness of the mentioned hour, shortly). And as the grapevine has insisted for a long time now, we’re told that this GPU will come in both 8GB and 16GB flavors, and both of these versions will be out on that day in mid-April.

This aligns with other recent chatter about the RTX 5060 Ti which claimed exactly this, that these GPUs are due in the middle of April.

Those past rumors also theorize that its lesser sibling, the vanilla RTX 5060 (with just 8GB of VRAM), will arrive a month later in mid-May, though Wxnod doesn’t mention that card.

An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Analysis: Close at hand

If the rumor mill is right, Nvidia has delayed all of these RTX 5060 models a couple of times, perhaps – certainly there was speculation about a March launch in the past, and then talk of issues that needed to be fixed with the GPU chips. With more consistent chatter now pointing to a launch in the near future, though, it seems like this is now firmly in the cards.

If you’re wondering about the 9pm release mentioned by the leaker, this is likely due to the embargo timing being from an Asian source, because as VideoCardz points out, this aligns with what’d typically be expected in that respect.

When Wxnod says ‘released’ I would normally consider that phrasing to indicate an on-sale date – the graphics cards hitting the shelves – but this could also mean the initial launch (or reveal) of the RTX 5060 Ti models in this context.

However, VideoCardz further flagged up that HKEPC, a Hong Kong-based tech site, also shared a leak (again, add seasoning) claiming that April 16 is in fact the on-sale date for the RTX 5060 Ti, with an announcement apparently due on April 15. (The RTX 5060 could also be revealed on April 15, but won’t be in shops until May, or that’s the theory).

Whatever the case, these GPUs are apparently now close at hand, and what also backs this up is VideoCardz also discovering the purported final specs of the RTX 5060 Ti. The GPU will supposedly run with 4,608 CUDA Cores, a base clock of 2407MHz and boost to 2572MHz, with a power usage of 180W.

The key question will be: how much stock can Nvidia muster? If the answer turns out to be not much, then Team Green might be wise to wait a bit longer and accumulate more supply before unleashing these graphics cards, which are likely to be much more popular than previous Blackwell GPUs due to their affordability. Or risk further wrath from disgruntled gamers who can't buy the GPU they want...

On the other hand, Nvidia is likely feeling the heat from AMD now, with Team Red's new RDNA 4 GPUs doing very well and taking back graphics card market share by all accounts. Given that, Team Green may well feel the pressure to get its RTX 5060 Ti cards on the table, as it were, sooner rather than later. Currently, regarding the RX 9060's release, AMD has only given us a timeframe of Q2, so that could be as late as June.

You might also like

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Darren Allan

Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Nvidia logo
Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti could be delayed to mid-April and RTX 5060 to mid-May – is AMD starting to look like a clear winner in the battle of Blackwell vs RDNA 4 GPUs?
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
Nvidia could unleash RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti GPUs on PC gamers tomorrow, but there’s no sign of rumored RTX 5050 yet
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti GPU with 16GB rumored for March launch, followed by 8GB flavor in April – but where does that leave the vanilla RTX 5060?
A masculine hand holding the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Budget gamers rejoice as Nvidia RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 are rumored to launch in April
Nvidia AMD
Nvidia and AMD are set for a showdown in March, if this rumor holds any truth - RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 reportedly launching next month
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition GPU shown against a green and black backdrop
Nvidia RTX 5070 and 5060 GPUs rumored to be delayed to March and April respectively, and stock could be every bit as dire as the RTX 5090 and 5080
Latest in GPU
Nvidia AMD
Nvidia rumors suggest it's working on two affordable GPUs to spoil AMD's party
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
AMD’s secret weapon against Nvidia seems to be stock – way more RX 9070 GPUs are rumored to be hitting shelves than RTX 5000 models
NVIDIA
Nvidia's new Game Ready Driver repeats an annoying black screen issue from previous versions - it needs fixing ASAP
Nvidia logo
Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti could be delayed to mid-April and RTX 5060 to mid-May – is AMD starting to look like a clear winner in the battle of Blackwell vs RDNA 4 GPUs?
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 leaning against its retail packaging with the RTX 5080 logo visible
Nvidia RTX 5000 series GPUs are finally getting price drops – but there's a catch
AMD RX 9070 GPU models
We won't be seeing any Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs from MSI - AMD prioritizes other board partners instead
Latest in News
Google Gemini AI
Gmail is adding a new Gemini AI tool to help smarten up your work emails
Android 16 logo on a phone
Here's how Android 16 will upgrade the screen unlocking process on your Pixel
Visual Intelligence identifying a dog
AirPods with cameras for Visual Intelligence could be one of the best personal safety features Apple has ever planned – here's why
Nvidia AMD
Nvidia rumors suggest it's working on two affordable GPUs to spoil AMD's party
A Minecraft sheep.
Minecraft developer rejects generative AI, 'it's important that it makes us feel happy to create as humans'
IBM office logo
IBM to provide platform for flagship cyber skills programme for girls
More about gpu
An RTX 5070 Ti vs RX 9070 XT against a two-tone techradar background

RTX 5070 Ti vs RX 9070 XT: Which GPU is right for you?
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging

AMD’s secret weapon against Nvidia seems to be stock – way more RX 9070 GPUs are rumored to be hitting shelves than RTX 5000 models
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 on a purple background with text saying price cut.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the earbuds I love and they're down to their lowest price this year
See more latest
Most Popular
A Minecraft sheep.
Minecraft developer rejects generative AI, 'it's important that it makes us feel happy to create as humans'
Google Gemini AI
Gmail is adding a new Gemini AI tool to help smarten up your work emails
Visual Intelligence identifying a dog
AirPods with cameras for Visual Intelligence could be one of the best personal safety features Apple has ever planned – here's why
Android 16 logo on a phone
Here's how Android 16 will upgrade the screen unlocking process on your Pixel
Apple iPhone 16 Review
New iPhone 17 report lends weight to rumors of major display and camera upgrades, and a pricey Apple foldable
IBM office logo
IBM to provide platform for flagship cyber skills programme for girls
Sky Glass Gen 2
It's a Glass act: the next generation of Sky Glass TV is now at Currys
Teams
Microsoft Teams is finally adding a tiny but crucial feature I honestly can't believe it never had
Apple Watch Ultra 2 move data
Apple is reportedly planning a huge future Apple Watch upgrade to turn it into an AI device with onboard cameras
Apple watch pair with iphone
The Apple Watch SE 3 is apparently in 'serious jeopardy', and the news isn't much better for the Ultra 3 or Series 11