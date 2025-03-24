RTX 5060 Ti is apparently set to be ‘released’ come April 16, a new rumor insists

A further rumor backs up the theory of this being an on-sale date for the GPU

It looks like we’ll have to wait until May for the vanilla RTX 5060 to hit shelves, though

We have a supposed release date for Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards, with the rumor mill offering up a date of April 16.

This comes from leaker Wxnod, who chips in to the rumor scene on X from time to time, and has provided correct info in the past (although we must, of course, remain very cautious here).

5060Ti will be released on April 16th at 9pm, along with 8GB and 16GBMarch 22, 2025

As you can see in the above post, the assertion is that the RTX 5060 Ti will be ‘released’ on April 16th at 9pm (I’ll come back to the wording here, and the lateness of the mentioned hour, shortly). And as the grapevine has insisted for a long time now, we’re told that this GPU will come in both 8GB and 16GB flavors, and both of these versions will be out on that day in mid-April.

This aligns with other recent chatter about the RTX 5060 Ti which claimed exactly this, that these GPUs are due in the middle of April.

Those past rumors also theorize that its lesser sibling, the vanilla RTX 5060 (with just 8GB of VRAM), will arrive a month later in mid-May, though Wxnod doesn’t mention that card.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Analysis: Close at hand

If the rumor mill is right, Nvidia has delayed all of these RTX 5060 models a couple of times, perhaps – certainly there was speculation about a March launch in the past, and then talk of issues that needed to be fixed with the GPU chips. With more consistent chatter now pointing to a launch in the near future, though, it seems like this is now firmly in the cards.

If you’re wondering about the 9pm release mentioned by the leaker, this is likely due to the embargo timing being from an Asian source, because as VideoCardz points out, this aligns with what’d typically be expected in that respect.

When Wxnod says ‘released’ I would normally consider that phrasing to indicate an on-sale date – the graphics cards hitting the shelves – but this could also mean the initial launch (or reveal) of the RTX 5060 Ti models in this context.

However, VideoCardz further flagged up that HKEPC, a Hong Kong-based tech site, also shared a leak (again, add seasoning) claiming that April 16 is in fact the on-sale date for the RTX 5060 Ti, with an announcement apparently due on April 15. (The RTX 5060 could also be revealed on April 15, but won’t be in shops until May, or that’s the theory).

Whatever the case, these GPUs are apparently now close at hand, and what also backs this up is VideoCardz also discovering the purported final specs of the RTX 5060 Ti. The GPU will supposedly run with 4,608 CUDA Cores, a base clock of 2407MHz and boost to 2572MHz, with a power usage of 180W.

The key question will be: how much stock can Nvidia muster? If the answer turns out to be not much, then Team Green might be wise to wait a bit longer and accumulate more supply before unleashing these graphics cards, which are likely to be much more popular than previous Blackwell GPUs due to their affordability. Or risk further wrath from disgruntled gamers who can't buy the GPU they want...

On the other hand, Nvidia is likely feeling the heat from AMD now, with Team Red's new RDNA 4 GPUs doing very well and taking back graphics card market share by all accounts. Given that, Team Green may well feel the pressure to get its RTX 5060 Ti cards on the table, as it were, sooner rather than later. Currently, regarding the RX 9060's release, AMD has only given us a timeframe of Q2, so that could be as late as June.