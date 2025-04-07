Keen to buy an RTX 5060 Ti? Benchmarks and more rumored sightings suggest you don’t have long to wait for Nvidia’s next GPU

Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti has popped up in yet more sightings

Asus TUF and Prime models of the graphics card have been spotted

On top of that, leaked FurMark benchmarks have appeared, all of which adds to the pile of rumors suggesting the RTX 5060 Ti is about to arrive

Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti has appeared in multiple sightings, reinforcing rumors around this GPU that’s expected to launch next week.

VideoCardz noticed that Momomo_us posted on X to share details of the RTX 5060 Ti models that Asus is apparently now preparing to launch.

Add an appropriate pinch of salt, but it seems Asus is readying TUF Gaming and Prime models of the RTX 5060 Ti, with 8GB or 16GB of video RAM, as per past rumors that the GPU will come in these two variants (just like the RTX 4060 Ti before it).

And as VideoCardz notes, these mentions are turning up on retailer websites and also via info from GPU distributors, but there don’t seem to be any ROG Strix or Dual variants (other common models that Asus produces).

VideoCardz also flagged up that review samples of the RTX 5060 Ti are supposedly shipping – meaning that, in theory, the wheels are fully in motion for the launch at this point – and that the GPU has appeared on FurMark with several results.

Again, this was posted on X, courtesy of Richard Huynh this time, as you can see below.

Here's what appears to be a 5060 Ti benchmark. Judging by the score (since this is run at 4k), it appears to sit just under where a 3080 Ti would score.That aside, I can confirm that the device ID does indeed match a 5060 Ti. Not sure if 16 or 8gb SKU though... pic.twitter.com/HGflctXbDpApril 5, 2025

As Huynh observes, the graphics card is not explicitly named, but the device ID code corresponds to the RTX 5060 Ti – and it’d be no surprise to see benchmarks popping up now, if the GPU is imminent.

As for the actual benchmark scores, I’d ignore those, really, as they appear to be out of line with expectations in some way, at least in some of these runs. (They are using different, likely outdated, graphics drivers and dropping the power supplied to the GPU, drastically in some cases, which would affect performance considerably.) Besides, FurMark isn’t much of a metric for gauging a gaming GPU anyway.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Analysis: A worrying sign – or not?

The models aired from Asus here are a little thin on the ground, with some big names missing (notably, as mentioned, the ROG Strix variant). Is that a worrying sign? Well, it’ll probably be taken as such, because everyone is fretting about whether the supply of the RTX 5060 Ti is going to be suspect (because the rest of the Blackwell GPU launches have been so far).

I wouldn’t jump to that conclusion, though – it might be that we’re just not seeing everything in the above leak, and there could be more models on the boil from Asus. Also, what gives me a bit more hope with the prospect of launch stock with these next Nvidia graphics card is that the company has had more time to build up some supply.

In fact, there have been rumors that Team Green has delayed the RTX 5060 Ti, possibly a couple of times, and that might have been down to production issues, if the grapevine is right, but part of this may also relate to ensuring the production of more inventory before launch, perhaps.

Nvidia must surely be aware that the RTX 5060 Ti (and 5060) will be more popular models, as they’re more affordable, and so it’d be unwise to launch without some kind of decent amount of chips having rolled off the production lines.

Obviously, this is all just guesswork, but we should find out the truth soon enough. These latest launch rumors come on top of a pile of other recent speculation about both the RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti, after all, and when enough of this material has accumulated, it’s a strong sign that things are indeed in place as theorized.

Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti is set to launch on April 16, or that’s the rumor, with the RTX 5060 to follow later in mid-May. Recently, we’ve heard some chatter on the likely price points for both of these graphics cards, too, and it seems that Nvidia could stick to the same MSRPs as the existing RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti – which again wouldn’t surprise me. Given the likely demand here, it seems overly optimistic to believe that Nvidia might drop prices for this generation (even though this has happened with some Blackwell GPUs).