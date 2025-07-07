Nominations are open for the TechRadar Choice Awards 2025 – help your favorite tech reach the shortlists now!

The TechRadar team is delighted to announce that the TechRadar Choice Awards 2025 are coming later this year, and as always, they'll give our reader the chance to help select the best technology and services of the last year. And these awards are bigger and better than ever, now including over 100 categories!

The final awards will be revealed later in the year, and before then, we'll give our readers the chance to vote for their favorite from a shortlist of options, which will be combined with our expert judges' votes to create the final winners.

At this time, we're accepting nominations from anyone who wants to suggest a product that should be on our voting shortlists when the time comes. Maybe you represent a product professionally, or maybe it's just something you've bought and love – your nomination is welcome either way! Our shortlists will be compiled by our editors who are the experts in each topic, but these nominations are your opportunity to ensure that a product you like or want to promote gets their attention.

You can fill out the form on our nominations page below to submit your suggestion. We'll be accepting nominations until August 8, 2024.

With more categories than ever before, that means more chances for our readers to choose their favorites than ever before! In some cases, we've added new categories to reflect the growing popularity of new types of product; in other cases, we've reworked existing categories to better reflect the current market. You can see all the main TechRadar Choice Awards 2025 categories here.

We'll also have some Editor's Choice categories not listed above, which are chosen solely by the TechRadar team.

To be eligible for the TechRadar Choice Awards 2025, products must have been released after September 1, 2024 and before September 30, 2025 – with some exceptions, which you can find here in our explanation of the TechRadar Choice Awards process.

If you want to see which products won in last year's awards, take a look at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2024 winners list. We look forward to seeing your nominations for this year's awards!