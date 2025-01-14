What were the biggest stories from CES? Tune in to our podcast to find out

Ah, CES… the first big tech event of the year, and, if you're a tech journalist, likely the last thing you think about as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve. Does it fill us with dread? Absolutely. Still, it's the first glimpse we get of the tech and gadgets that will define the year ahead, and CES 2025 did not disappoint.

The latest episode of the TechRadar podcast features me and our motley crew of tech experts, cozied up in a charmingly intimate broadcast room on the show floor discussing the biggest news from the show floor, analyzing the most interesting trends, and cutting through the hype.

From AI to robot vacuums, display technology to PC components, wearables to the downright weirdables, we've got plenty of ground to cover.

CES recap: Nvidia RTX 5090 isn’t for gamers, robot vacuums with arms and stretchy Samsung screens - YouTube Watch On

You can catch the episode by watching the embedded video above, or you can stream it directly via our YouTube channel, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

While you’re there, you can catch up on all of our earlier podcast episodes if you haven’t tuned in before, or browse all our other YouTube content.

Make sure to subscribe too so that you can catch our next episode, in which we'll be talking about all the latest and greatest tech news. See you there!

TechRadar will be extensively covering this year's CES , and will bring you all of the big announcements as they happen. Head over to our CES 2025 news page for the latest stories and our hands-on verdicts on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI.

