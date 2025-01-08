CES 2025 day 3: the 11 best gadgets we've seen, from Lenovo's rollable laptop to Panasonic's new flagship OLED TV

(Image credit: Future) TechRadar will be extensively covering this year's CES, and will bring you all of the big announcements as they happen. Head over to our CES 2025 news page for the latest stories and our hands-on verdicts on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI. And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok and WhatsApp for the latest from the CES show floor!

We've already seen a wealth of gadgets and news coming out of CES 2025, but the pace isn't slowing down for the third day of the big tech expo – and we're still committed to bringing you the best and coolest picks from the show (and there are an awful lot of product launches to sift through).

You can look back on our CES 2025 day 1 and CES 2025 day 2 round-ups for all the major gadgets and gizmos unveiled so far, and on day 3 we're continuing the theme. Below you'll find crazy digital E ink posters, laptops with rolling screens, AI systems for your automobile, and much more besides.

The usual CES caveats apply: a lot of these products are still at the concept or early development stage, so you might not be able to get your hands on them straight away. However, they all point towards an exciting 2025 for anyone interested in technology. So sit back and let us guide you through the 11 finest things we've seen on this third day of CES 2025...

1. Lenovo Thinkbook Plus Gen 6 Rollable

Best feature: The rollable display... of course

It's a display that extends... (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Forget foldable phones – what about rollable laptop displays? That's the era we're officially in now, thanks to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable from Lenovo. From a single button press, the screen can expand from the regular 14 inches up to an impressive 16.7 inches when you need some extra vertical space to work with.

This is a very decent laptop aside from the main party trick, too: you get an Intel Core Ultra 200V processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage, so you're going to be able to get some serious computing done on it. The laptop will apparently be on sale this year, though we're still waiting on a price...

2. PocketBook InkPoster

Best feature: That glorious E Ink screen

(Image credit: PocketBook)

The PocketBook InkPoster is exactly the sort of gadget CES is about: a sleek, innovative, desirable bit of tech that's on the expensive side but is going to impress everyone who sees it. It's a premium digital art display, enabling you to continually change around the artwork being shown on your walls.

As the panel uses E Ink technology, the energy demands are far lower than they would be with a standard screen – and it makes the art look more traditional and authentic as well. Three different sizes will be available across the course of the year, though you may have to do some saving up to be able to afford one – prices start at an eye-watering $599 (around £485 / AU$970), going up into four figures.

This awesome E Ink poster frame looks like the future of wall art, if you can stomach the price tag

3. Kanto UKI bookshelf speakers

Best feature: It's a toss-up between the looks and the price tag

(Image credit: Kanto Audio)

If you’re looking for some impossibly cute bookshelf speakers that won’t break the bank, then the new Kanto UKIs could be for you.

We haven’t managed to listen to them yet at CES 2025, but if the UKI speakers sound half as good as the company’s excellent Ren powered speakers then we’ll be very big fans indeed.

While you can’t buy them just yet (the only ones at CES are prototypes), they’ll launch in the second half of 2025 for only $199 / £199 (around AU$319.99). On paper, that’s a serious bargain – and you get a choice from dashing black, white, cobalt and sage colors too.

4. KaraPod

Best feature: No need to add water

Never be faced with an empty water tank again (Image credit: Karawater)

We've seen a lot of coffee machines at TechRadar, but the KaraPod has still managed to catch our eye: its unique selling point is the way it works as a dehumidifier as well as a coffee maker, using the condensed water it gathers for your beverages. A neat eco-friendly idea? Or just a little bit on the weird side?

According to the team behind the KaraPod, this is all perfectly safe – though your coffee might taste rather different. There's certainly some appeal in a coffee machine that never needs its water tank refilling, and the device won't cost you over the odds either – it's going to be available direct from Karawater soon.

This coffee machine brews espresso using water condensed from the air in your home

5. Razer Blade 16

Best feature: Top tier Nvidia graphics power

The Blade 16 is part of Razer's new 2025 range (Image credit: Razer)

The Nvidia RTX 5090 is now official (see yesterday's CES news), which means laptops with the GPU fitted inside can be unveiled – such as the Razer Blade 16, for example. This is an absolute beast of a gaming laptop, featuring the aforementioned graphics as well as the high-end AMD AI 9 HX 370 CPU.

This being a Razer laptop, we're expecting impeccable build quality, and the Blade 16 also comes with a high-resolution 240Hz OLED display as well as a new vapor chamber cooling system. We're still waiting to find out how much it costs, but it should be out and available to buy before the end of March.

Razer Blade 16 announced at CES 2025 with an Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU – but Intel has been dumped

6. Nanoleaf 4D V2

Best feature: Easy to attach to any TV

A responsive, bendy light strip for your TV (Image credit: Nanoleaf)

Nanoleaf is again taking on the Philips Ambilight system with a smart light that changes color and flows with whatever's being displayed on your TV. Say hello to the Nanoleaf 4D V2, which combines a tiny camera (for looking at your TV screen) with a bendy light strip that fits around the back of your large display.

From what we've seen of the product at CES 2025, it should be easier to fit than most other systems of its type, as there are no fiddly adhesive brackets to deal with – the strip simply attaches directly to the rear of your TV. It's coming later this year, and we're hoping it's a similar price to the original Nanoleaf 4D.

Nanoleaf's Ambilight alternative is now even easier to install – no more corner brackets

7. Asus ROG Strix Scar

Best feature: Tool-free upgrades for more storage

Asus has some impressive new laptops to show off (Image credit: Future)

Asus has treated us to a host of new laptops at CES 2025, and the ROG Strix Scar models are particular highlights: the 16-inch and 18-inch laptops bring with them next-gen Intel and Nvidia parts (up to an RTX 5090 for the graphics), while also boasting up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage space on board.

Add in 2.5K mini-LED screens (with 3ms response times and 240Hz refresh rates), plus tooless upgrades for the SSD if you ever need it, and it's a truly impressive package – and no doubt an expensive one, when the prices are made official. These laptops will cope with absolutely anything and then some.

8. Swann Xtreem4K

Best feature: AI defending your home

The Swann Xtreem4K comes with AI on board (Image credit: Swann)

We're all for AI when it adds features that are genuinely useful, and that's the case with the new Swann Xtreem4K, one of several new home security tech products introduced by Swann at CES 2025. The security camera has an AI assistant on board, that can ward off intruders or welcome guests on your behalf.

The idea is that the device is smart enough to recognize whether detected people are friends and foes, and respond accordingly, even if you're not around. The impressive-looking camera works wirelessly, offers three months between battery charges, and gives you a full color 4K video feed day and night.

These new video doorbell and security camera use AI to welcome visitors and deter intruders

9. BMW Panoramic iDrive

Best feature: A super-smart, full-screen aesthetic

Look at all that display... (Image credit: BMW)

BMW has used the opportunity of CES 2025 to introduce its next-gen iDrive system for 2025 – and there's a lot of screen here. The new full-width head-up display stretches from pillar to pillar in front of the driver, displaying just about every piece of information you could want to know while out on the road.

Its full title is the BMW Panoramic iDrive, and it's going to be appearing first in the Neue Klasse X electric SUV (and all BMW cars going forward). BMW has also upgraded the operating system underpinning its in-car offering, and there are going to be plenty of customization options to play around with when you get behind the wheel. On the downside, fans of physical buttons may be less impressed.

10. Panasonic Z95B OLED TV

Best feature: The brightest OLED TV yet

We've seen the future – the Panasonic Z95B OLED TV (Image credit: Future)

TVs are always a big part of the story at any CES, and this year's event is no different. One of this year's highlights is the new Z95B OLED from Panasonic, which features a next-gen display stack and cooling system to offer a noticeable improvement over the Panasonic Z95A OLED (which was already fantastic).

One of the benefits of having the TechRadar team on the show floor in Las Vegas is that we can get in-person previews of the hottest tech launching in 2025 – and based on our early experiences of the Z95B, this is going to set a new standard for OLED TV tech, whenever Panasonic decides to make it available for sale.

I tried Panasonic's new Z95B OLED TV, and it takes OLED picture quality to an even higher level

11. Honda Series 0 SUV and Saloon

Best feature: Lighter, more elegant designs

Honda has more prototypes to show off (Image credit: Honda)

Honda is making itself known at CES 2025 too, showing off a bold line-up of new electric vehicles that include the Series 0 SUV and Saloon. These motors bring with them some dramatic curves, as well as tweaked designs for the headlights and new paint jobs compared with what we've seen from previous prototypes.

These cars are based around Honda's new "Thin, Light, and Wise" philosophy, which it promises will result in EVs that are lighter and more elegant than the ones we have now. Unfortunately, it'll be while before we can drive these automobiles for ourselves, because they're slated for a full launch in 2026.

Honda's new Series 0 prototypes suggest it's back on exciting and pioneering EV form