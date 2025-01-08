These new video doorbell and security camera use AI to welcome visitors and deter intruders

Swann debuts new home security tech at CES 2025

The MaxRanger range includes an AI doorbell and new security cameras

The Xtreem4K is an AI security camera that can talk to intruders

As an owner of one of the best video doorbells, I’ll be the first to admit that while being able to chat with someone through the device – such as talking to a delivery driver while I’m out – is a nice idea, in practice I never use it. If I’m not able to answer my door it’s usually because I’m busy doing something else, but what if my doorbell could answer for me? That’s a question Swann has answered with new AI-powered doorbell and camera options that it unveiled at CES 2025.

Back in October last year we covered the SwannBuddy4K – which we gave four-stars in our SwanBuddy 4K review – but now there’s the MaxRanger4K Video Doorbell. It's a wireless doorbell which boasts Ultra HD full-color video day and night, and comes with zero subscription fees (so there's no paywall to lock you out of the most useful features).

The MaxRanger4K doorbell boast up to 300m wireless range from the hub, a roughly three-month battery life per charge, and 64GB of storage. Oh, and it can talk to visitors for you, just like the SwannBuddy.

Under the MaxRanger name, Swann is also showcasing some non-AI security cameras. They all also boast no extra fees and 4K video day and night, but offer a wider security ring around your home. The Mini can be placed up to 300m from your hub with 64GB of storage, meanwhile the MaxRanger4K Max boasts a 600m range from the hub with 64GB of storage, and the Pro model offers a 1km max range from the hub, and 128GB storage.

(Image credit: Swann)

If you want to take things up a notch however, Swann is also debuting the Xtreem4K with SwannShield AI Defender Security Guard.

This is a wireless security camera with many of the same specs as the models above such as a three-month rechargeable battery, 4K color video capture day and night, and free local recordings up to 32GB. It also packs heat and motion sensing, which can trigger lights, sirens and recording.

Though unlike the MaxRanger cameras above, the Xtreem4K has has an AI feature that takes a more active intruder deterrent approach, with SwannShield Defender being able to respond to motion to determine what caused it and either welcome guests, deter unwanted visitors, or escalate if it believes there’s a security threat.

We’ll have to test these gadgets out to determine their effectiveness, but we’ve been impressed with Swann’s tech before so we’re excited to test them out when they launch in the US, UK, and Australia.

