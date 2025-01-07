The best wearable and fitness tech of CES 2025

CES is always a brilliant carnival of weird and wonderful fitness tech, and 2025 was no different. From futuristic mirrors to new smart rings, a hotly-anticipated Garmin, and of course, heaps of AI, CES 2025 delivered it all in buckets.

So if you want to know about all the latest and greatest in fitness and health tech from the floor of CES, you've come to the right place.

We've rounded up all our favorite announcements in one place. So whether you're looking for a new outdoor smartwatch, a smart ring, a home gym, or something else, take a look at the very best CES 2025 brought us in health and fitness.

Garmin Instinct 3

(Image credit: Garmin)

The much-anticipated Garmin Instinct 3 is definitely the biggest fitness news of CES 2025. Garmin has brought the third iteration of its popular outdoor smartwatch to bear with new-to-the-range solar technology Garmin says offers five times more battery life than the Instinct 2 Solar.

Available in two sizes, prices start at $449 / £389 / AU$829, and there's also a new cheaper Instinct E priced at $299/£259/AU$549.

Other features to write home about include a more rugged design, a flashlight, up to 24 days of battery life on the non-solar version, and the addition of Garmin Pay.

The new Garmin Instinct 3 will be available to order on January 10.

Circular Ring 2

(Image credit: Circular)

Although the Circular Ring was nothing to write home about, the Circular Ring 2 is showing more promise thanks to a couple of really cool features.

First up, the Circular Ring 2 can be sized using a smartphone camera and an app, rather than a plastic sizing kit you might get with the Oura Ring 4 or Samsung Galaxy Ring. That's a big boost and a huge innovation in the sector that other contenders are sure to copy.

Secondly, the Circular Ring 2 features an Atrial Fibrillation detection algorithm that's FDA-approved, a first in the market. It's a crowdfunded effort priced at £80, around £300 or AU$600, with shipping expected to begin in March.

Amp Fitness machine

(Image credit: AMP)

The Amp Fitness machine is an $1,800 (£1,450 / AU$2,900) home gym powered by AI.

It features adjustable cable machine weights, a camera, and a companion app to provide workouts that will adapt in real-time, providing dynamic resistance and more gains as a result.

There are a ton of workouts, as well as challenges, and even a leaderboard if you want to showcase your strength and progress to the rest of the world, too.

Backed by influencers like Chris Heria and Terry Crews, Amp is aiming to become the Peloton of home strength training.

Withings Omnia

(Image credit: Withings)

The Withings Omnia is just a concept, but it's an impressive, space-age glimpse into the future of smart health tech.

The Omnia is an AI-powered mirror that complements Withings' ecosystem of other health gadgets to give you a holistic picture of your health.

Withings says its the future of health, a 360-deep health screening tool with a futuristic display able to provide "hyper-personalized" health programs. It uses heart health data, activity tracking, nutrition, body composition, and sleep quality to give you the most comprehensive picture of your health possible. It'll require a lot of other Withings gadgets such as a smartwatch, scale, and more, but it might be the future of smart health tech in your home.

Suunto Aqua

(Image credit: Suunto)

The Suunto Aqua might be the best waterproof headphones of 2025, even though we're only one week into the year.

Sporting IP68 waterproofing, 32GB of onboard storage, and 10 hours of battery life, the Suunto Aqua can be used in the pool, ocean, or outdoors for cycling and running.

Under the hood, there's an AI-powered swim coach that can track metrics like stroke posture, head pitch angle, breath frequency, and glide time to help you improve your stroke and work out more efficiently.

Amazfit Active 2

(Image credit: Amazfit)

We love a cheap smartwatch at TechRadar, and the Amazfit Active 2 is one of the most promising ones we've seen in a while.

The sub-$100 (around £80 / AU$160) smartwatch features a stainless steel body, 10 days of battery life, offline maps, 160 sports modes, and multiple AMOLED display options.

The premium version isn't much more expensive and comes with sapphire glass and an NFC chip for contactless payments (Europe only).

The Amazfit Active 2 features AI Zepp Flow voice command software, which uses speech recognition so that you can update your calendar, control settings, and even respond to messages using nothing but AI and your voice. There are even AI insights for menstrual and hormonal cycles. Available to pre-order in the US now, it'll be available globally in February.

Ultrahuman Rare

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

The best smart rings from Samsung and Oura can't hold a candle to this 18K gold and platinum range from Ultrahuman.

The Ultrahuman Rare is a premium smart ring coated in luxury precious metals, with options for gold, rose gold, and platinum.

Available in luxury retail outlets Printemps in Paris and Selfridges in London, but there are other retail locations in the pipeline too. Prices start at £1,499 (around $1,900 / AU$3,000), and aside from its luxurious finish, you can also expect the usual slew of health tracking features you might expect from a smart ring. More specifically, it's closely based on the Ultrahuman Ring Air with features for sleep tracking, exercise and workout monitoring, heart rate data, stress, and more.

Segway Xyber

(Image credit: Segway)

This Segway Xyber e-bike looks like a hardcore, rugged motorcycle, but it's actually an e-bike!

It's a premium e-bike with a dual-crown fork suspension and a 2,880Wh dual battery configuration with a range of up to 112 miles. The single battery configuration is good for 56 miles, with 12 levels of pedal assistance and three throttle-only modes. Acceleration takes you from 0 to 20 mph in just 2.7 seconds and there are hydraulic disk brakes to slow you down again.

The initial model is so powerful it's not actually certified for use on roads or bike paths, but there's a road-legal version on the way later this year.