The new Withings Omnia smart mirror promises to give you a full-screen scan of your health

The Withings Omnia reflects your health stats back at you

Withings says the mirror will also pull in data from other devices

For the time being, there's no word on pricing or a launch date

The weird and wonderful tech show that is CES 2025 gets underway this week, and one of the products that's already caught our eye is the Withings Omnia: a smart, AI-powered mirror that gives you a full health assessment as well as showing your reflection.

Actually, Omnia covers a whole ecosystem of products, though the smart mirror is the big new idea. Data would also be pulled in from other Withings gadgets to give you a comprehensive rundown of your key health metrics.

There is some sensing capability built into the mirror though, via a base that you stand on that measures weight, heart health, and metabolic health. Heart rate and blood pressure are two stats the mirror can monitor, and Withings says it will also be able to run ECG (electrocardiogram) scans and check for signs of atrial fibrillation.

In combination with other synced devices, you should be able to use the Omnia mirror to get feedback on just about anything to do with your heart health – from the quality of your sleep to the workout recovery and VO2 max monitoring.

Ask an AI

The mirror will include some sensors of its own (Image credit: Withings)

As well as collecting some of this data, the mirror will display stats on screen, and give you relevant feedback on them via an AI assistant. You might see a recommendation to book a check up with the doctor, or just to fit more active minutes into your day.

Withings is calling the bot the AI Vocal Companion, and in true AI chatbot fashion, you'll be able to ask questions about your health and get answers in return – though there's no word on what this AI has been trained on, or how likely it will be to make mistakes.

For now, this is still in development, so there's no news on a price or a launch date. Withings certainly seems committed to making Omnia a reality though, with Withings founder Eric Carreel calling it "a monumental step forward in health technology" which will "transform personal health".

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With Withings' strong track record in launching products in this category, we're hopeful the Omnia will make it past the concept stage – and some parts of the AI guidance are scheduled to start showing up in the Withings app later this year.

You might also like

We’re covering all of the latest CES news from the show as it happens. Stick with us for the big stories on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI.

And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok for the latest from the CES show floor!