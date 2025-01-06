Garmin unveils brand new Instinct 3 with AMOLED display starting at $399

The Garmin Instinct 3 is here

It comes in two sizes, and prices start at $399

It features a new more rugged design and up to 24 days of battery life

Garmin has today announced its brand new Instinct 3, the latest iteration of its popular outdoor smartwatch.

The new Instinct 3 comes with a brand new AMOLED display (or solar display) and features a new metal-reinforced bezel and a built-in flashlight.

Garmin says the new AMOLED model is good for up to 24 days of battery life on a single charge, with unlimited battery life on the solar model, weather-depending, of course.

The case is made from fiber-reinforced polymer and the Instinct 3 boasts a MIL-STD 810 toughness rating, as well as water resistance at up to 100 meters.

Garmin Instinct 3 details

(Image credit: Garmin)

The AMOLED and Solar versions of the Instinct are available in two sizes, 45mm and 50mm. There's also a new Instinct E available in a smaller 40mm size. There are new colors including Neotropic, Black, and Electric Lime.

Garmin says the new Instinct 3 boosts the solar efficiency of its sun-powered range, offering five times more battery life than the Instinct 2 Solar in GPS mode when solar charging, making it one of the best Garmin watches yet when it comes to battery life.

It features the usual array of health monitoring including heart rate, advanced sleep monitoring, wrist-based Pulse Ox, heart rate variability (HRV) status, and more. Morning reports provide sleep and HRV status, and there's now support for Garmin Pay contactless payments.

There are tons of apps for activities like HIIT, cardio, and more, as well as the myriad of features you'd expect from Garmin. That includes HRV status, stress tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, respiration, hydration, Garmin Coach, workouts, recovery time, and support for Garmin Connect and Garmin's Messenger App.

Prices for the new Instinct E start at $299, while the new Instinct 3 AMOLED is $449 or $499 for the 45mm and 50mm models respectively. The new Instinct 3 Solar model starts at $399, or $449 for the 50mm version. The new Garmin Instinct 3 will be available to order on January 10.