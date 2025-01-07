Segway’s new Xyber e-bike looks like a powerful e-motorbike

Segway announces Xyber and Xafari e-bikes

Xyber boasts faster acceleration and moto-frame

Xafari promises efficiency and comfort

Segway might be best known for those iconic two-wheeled personal transporters, but at CES 2025 it has two new electric bikes to show off that boast premium performance at a premium price, but if they’re as good as Segway promises then they could sit among the best e-bikes you can buy. They’re up for preorder now ahead of their February release at store.segway.com.

Starting with the $2,999.99 Segway Xyber. At a quick glance you might mistake it for a dirt bike – perhaps due to its front moto-style, inverted dual-crown fork suspension featuring 110mm of travel (the rear suspension boasts 100mm of travel) – though Segway prefer to calls it a light-electric-vehicle which conjures up images of it being like a small motorbike perfect for city cruising.

Powered by a 2,880Wh dual-battery configuration with a range of up to 112 miles, while the single battery config can achieve 56 miles. It comes with 12 different levels of pedal-asstance, or three throttle-only modes (Eco, Sport, or Race) – with Race promising to take you from 0 to 20mph in 2.7 seconds. When you need to slow down the Xyber relies on 4-piston and two-piston Tektro hydraulic disk brakes in the front and back respectively, and it comes with a pair of 20-inch x 5-inch tires with flat resistant inserts.

The only catch to take note of is that the Xyber's power means it's being designated as an "unclassified e-bike" meaning it can't be used on public roads or bike paths. Segway says a road-legal Class 2 Xyber will be showcased later in the year.

Tackling the urban jungle

(Image credit: Segway)

Then there’s the $2,399.99 Segway Xafari which showcases a more classic-looking frame. It comes equipped with a 936Wh battery that has an 88 mile range – and a nought to 20 acceleration of 5.2 seconds – as well as a pair of 26-inch x 3-inch all terrain tires.

Both e-bikes also rely on Segway’s Intelligent Ride System. This suite of smart tech features includes Airlock – a security system which automatically engages in-built mechanical locks and shuts out system access when you walk away (and unlocks when you return) to help prevent theft; Adaptive pedal assist which promises to automatically adjust the level of assistance the battery provides based on the slope angle, terrain, and the rider’s own effort; real-time health and fitness data syncing with Apple and Android apps; Segway’s intelligent lighting system to automatically switch on headlights, turn signals and brakelights; and GPS connectivity to support Segway GPS tracking as well as in-built Apple Find My tech to help you find your bike if you lose it.

As we said before, given their price and what Segway is promising, these new e-bikes have the potential to seriously shake up our best e-bikes list when we have the chance to test them out for a review. Before then, however, look out for our thoughts on the hands-on demo we’re having later at CES with the Xafari and one of the new Segway e-scooters the brand also just announced.

